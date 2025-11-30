Team News: Newcastle vs. Spurs injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 30 Nov 2025 08:40 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 19:47

A meeting of the mid-table battlers takes place at St James' Park on Tuesday evening, as Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur clash in the Premier League.

The Lilywhites are only leading Eddie Howe's men on goal difference in the top-flight table after 13 matchweeks, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

NEWCASTLE

Out: Kieran Trippier (hamstring), Yoane Wissa (knee), Harrison Ashby (thigh), Will Osula (ankle), Sven Botman (back)

Doubtful: Nick Pope (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ramsdale; Livramento, Thiaw, Schar, Burn; Miley, Tonali, Guimaraes; Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon

SPURS

Out: James Maddison (ACL), Radu Dragusin (fitness), Kota Takai (thigh), Yves Bissouma (ankle), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Dominic Solanke (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Bentancur, Sarr; Kudus, Bergvall, Simons; Kolo Muani