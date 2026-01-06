Premier League Gameweek 21
Bournemouth
Jan 7, 2026 7.30pm
Spurs

Team News: Bournemouth vs. Tottenham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Bournemouth vs. Spurs injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Seeking their first-ever Premier League double over Tottenham Hotspur, Bournemouth welcome the Lilywhites to the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Cherries will move to within one point of Thomas Frank's men in the bottom half of the table with a win, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

BOURNEMOUTH vs. TOTTENHAM

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Tyler Adams (knee), Ben Gannon-Doak (thigh), Ryan Christie (knee), Matai Akinmboni (muscle), Justin Kluivert (knee), Will Dennis (ankle)

Doubtful: Veljko Milosavljevic (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Cook, Scott; Semenyo, Tavernier, Brooks; Evanilson

TOTTENHAM

Out: Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Yves Bissouma (AFCON), Pape Sarr (AFCON), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (knee), Dominic Solanke (ankle)

Doubtful:  Wilson Odobert (face), Destiny Udogie (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Spence, Romero, Van de Ven, Davies; Gray, Bentancur; Simons, Bergvall, Tel; Richarlison

