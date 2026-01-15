Tottenham vs West Ham: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Ben Knapton | 15 Jan 2026 08:00 , Last updated: 15 Jan 2026 23:33

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 226

Spurs wins: 103

Draws: 56

West Ham wins: 67

A capital clash that first took place back in the 19th century - back when Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United competed in the Thames and Medway League - there have now been 226 competitive meetings between the Lilywhites and the Irons in all tournaments.

Spurs' win counter recently ticked over to the three figures, as they have triumphed in 103 of those previous battles, although West Ham have a respectable 67 wins to their name, while the other 56 matches ended in a split of the spoils, including a 1-1 draw in May 2025.

The Hammers' most recent success in this London derby came during their trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in December 2023, where Jarrod Bowen and James Ward-Prowse delivered an early Christmas present to the Irons faithful after Cristian Romero's opener.

The Irons ended up taking four points off of Tottenham during David Moyes's farewell campaign, also holding Spurs to a 1-1 stalemate at the London Stadium in April 2024, marking the first time since the 2020-21 season that Tottenham had not beaten the Irons in a Premier League campaign.

During that coronavirus-impacted year, no fans were at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to witness one of West Ham's greatest turnarounds of all time; the Hammers were 3-0 down heading into the final 10 minutes, only to astonishingly rescue a point in a 3-3 draw thanks to a late Manuel Lanzini spectacular.

West Ham also got the better of Tottenham in both of their home games in 2021, but they now have just one victory to show from their last eight against the Lilywhites, who recovered from going a goal down to thrash Julen Lopetegui's disjointed side 4-1 in October 2024.

Tottenham vs. West Ham is a regular sight on the football calendar after a hiatus; the London rivals have met eight times in the Premier League immediately after an international break, and Spurs have not lost any of them.

Formerly of both Tottenham and West Ham, Jimmy Greaves is the highest goalscorer on record in this fixture with 13 goals, while Harry Kane struck 11 times against the Irons during his Spurs career.

Last 20 meetings

Sept 13, 2025: West Ham 0-3 Spurs (Premier League)

May 04, 2025: West Ham 1-1 Spurs (Premier League)

Oct 19, 2024: Spurs 4-1 West Ham (Premier League)

Apr 02, 2024: West Ham 1-1 Spurs (Premier League)

Dec 07, 2023: Spurs 1-2 West Ham (Premier League)

Feb 19, 2023: Spurs 2-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Aug 31, 2022: West Ham 1-1 Spurs (Premier League)

Mar 20, 2022: Spurs 3-1 West Ham (Premier League)

Dec 22, 2021: Spurs 2-1 West Ham (EFL Cup Quarter-Finals)

Oct 24, 2021: West Ham 1-0 Spurs (Premier League)

Feb 21, 2021: West Ham 2-1 Spurs (Premier League)

Oct 18, 2020: Spurs 3-3 West Ham (Premier League)

Jun 23, 2020: Spurs 2-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Nov 23, 2019: West Ham 2-3 Spurs (Premier League)

Apr 27, 2019: Spurs 0-1 West Ham (Premier League)

Oct 31, 2018: West Ham 1-3 Spurs (EFL Cup Fourth Round)

Oct 20, 2018: West Ham 0-1 Spurs (Premier League)

Jan 04, 2018: Spurs 1-1 West Ham (Premier League)

Oct 25, 2017: Spurs 2-3 West Ham (EFL Cup Fourth Round)

Sep 23, 2017: West Ham 2-3 Spurs (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Sept 13, 2025: West Ham 0-3 Spurs (Premier League)

May 04, 2025: West Ham 1-1 Spurs (Premier League)

Oct 19, 2024: Spurs 4-1 West Ham (Premier League)

Apr 02, 2024: West Ham 1-1 Spurs (Premier League)

Dec 07, 2023: Spurs 1-2 West Ham (Premier League)

Feb 19, 2023: Spurs 2-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Aug 31, 2022: West Ham 1-1 Spurs (Premier League)

Mar 20, 2022: Spurs 3-1 West Ham (Premier League)

Oct 24, 2021: West Ham 1-0 Spurs (Premier League)

Feb 21, 2021: West Ham 2-1 Spurs (Premier League)