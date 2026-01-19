Team News: Tottenham vs. Borussia Dortmund injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 19 Jan 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 19 Jan 2026 20:00

Clinging onto his Tottenham Hotspur job by a thread, Thomas Frank must secure a positive result against Borussia Dortmund in Tuesday's Champions League clash if he is to earn a stay of execution.

The Lilywhites have lost each of their last three games in all competitions but sit in a respectable 11th place in the 36-team league-phase table, trailing 10th-placed BVB on goals scored, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

TOTTENHAM

Out: Micky van de Ven (suspended), Conor Gallagher (ineligible), Radu Dragusin (ineligible), Yves Bissouma (ineligible), Ben Davies (ankle), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (knee), Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Richarlison (thigh), Mathys Tel (ineligible), Joao Palhinha (knock)

Doubtful: Pape Sarr (AFCON)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Danso, Spence; Gray, Bergvall; Odobert, Simons, Kolo Muani; Solanke

BORUSSIA DORTMUND

Out: Marcel Sabitzer (calf)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kobel; Can, Anton, Schlotterbeck; Ryerson, Bellingham, Nmecha, Svensson; Adeyemi, Brandt; Silva