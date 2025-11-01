Sports Mole details everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham Hotspur face Copenhagen at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Hoping to climb into the top eight of the Champions League, out-of-form Tottenham Hotspur will welcome Copenhagen to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday.

Thomas Frank's Spurs are currently 15th in the competition and have gone unbeaten so far, but they come into this clash on the back of consecutive domestic defeats, including a 1-0 loss against bitter rivals Chelsea on Saturday.

As for Byens Hold, they reside in 32nd place, and having earned just a single point from their three matches to date, they will be desperate to avoid losing yet again.

What time does Tottenham Hotspur vs. Copenhagen kick off?

The Lilywhites kick off against Copenhagen at 8:00pm on Tuesday, November 4 for those in the UK.

Where is Tottenham Hotspur vs. Copenhagen being played?

Byens Hold will travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Londoners' 62,850-capacity ground that was opened in 2019.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Copenhagen in the UK

TV channels

Viewers can see this game live on the TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate TV channels.

Streaming

The match will also be available to stream via Discovery+ if fans have purchased the subscription option that includes the TNT Sports add-on.

Discovery+ with TNT Sports is also accessible via the Amazon Prime Video app.

Highlights

Key events will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X (formerly Twitter) account, while highlights will be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after full time.

Who will win Tottenham Hotspur vs. Copenhagen?

Tottenham are unbeaten in the Champions League this term after taking all three points in a 1-0 victory against Villarreal on matchday one, before a 2-2 draw with Bodo/Glimt and a rare goalless stalemate with Monaco on October 22.

That decline in results occurred as part of a wider pattern that has led to Frank's side winning just one of their last five games across all competitions, losing three and drawing the other.

Additionally, while playing at home would typically benefit a club in strife, the Lilywhites have lost back-to-back matches on their own turf ahead of this fixture, being defeated 2-1 by Aston Villa on October 19 and 1-0 by Chelsea at the weekend.

As for Jacob Neestrup's Copenhagen, they commendably kicked off their Champions League campaign by drawing 2-2 with Bayer Leverkusen, but they have since failed to collect a single point after losing 2-0 to Qarabag at the start of last month and 4-2 against Borussia Dortmund on October 21.

However, the Danish Superliga champions bounced back from a five-game winless run by earning consecutive victories prior to this continental clash, including a 3-2 triumph over Fredericia on Saturday.

With that in mind, Spurs will be desperate to get back on track but they may be low on confidence, in contrast to their resurgent opponents, so expect to see a closer contest than the disparity between the respective clubs' leagues would suggest.