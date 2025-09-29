Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Champions League clash between Qarabag FK and Copenhagen, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Qarabag FK and Copenhagen will meet for the first time on the continental main stage as both sides clash at the Azersun Arena on Wednesday in matchday two of the Champions League league phase.

The two teams have crossed paths on four occasions in the past, all in qualifiers, with the most recent taking place in the 2017-18 Champions League playoff round.

Match preview

Qarabag step into Wednesday’s contest with belief, boosted by strong recent displays and fond memories of this fixture at the Azersun Arena.

The Horsemen sealed their historic first ticket to the Champions League proper by edging Copenhagen in that 2017-18 playoff through away goals after a 2-2 draw on aggregate, with a 1-0 victory on home turf proving decisive, and arrive this time with strong momentum.

Since losing 3-2 to Ferencvaros in the second leg of the qualifiers – though the Azerbaijani champions still advanced 5-4 over the two ties – Qarabag have pieced together a five-match unbeaten run, winning four along that stretch.

One of those triumphs was the remarkable 3-2 comeback at Benfica on matchday one, marking just the 18th occasion in the competition’s history where a team has overturned a deficit of two or more goals to win away from home.

Qurban Qurbanov’s men now set their sights on back-to-back victories in the Champions League for the very first time, aiming to become the first Azerbaijani side to achieve that feat, and prepare on the back of a 2-0 top flight success over Gabala on Friday.

Copenhagen also arrive buoyed by recent success, having beaten Sonderjyske 2-1 away on Saturday to secure successive wins and stretch their unbeaten streak to four matches in all competitions.

The Danish outfit are searching for their first Champions League victory of the campaign after being denied three points against Bayer Leverkusen on matchday one, with the contest ending 2-2 following Pantelis Hatzidiakos’s unfortunate stoppage-time own goal.

A difficult away record hangs over Copenhagen, as the Lions have not celebrated a win on the road in Europe’s top-tier club tournament since overcoming Club Brugge 2-0 in December 2016, one of only two victories managed away from home in the competition to date (P20 W2 D4 L14).

With daunting trips to Tottenham Hotspur, Villarreal and Barcelona still to come, this tie feels like the best chance to pick up success on their travels, though facing a side that has lost just one of the last seven continental outings is far from a walk in the park.

Qarabag FK Champions League form:





W





Qarabag FK form (all competitions):





L



W



D



W



W



W





Copenhagen Champions League form:





D





Copenhagen form (all competitions):





W



L



D



D



W



W





Team News

Head coach Qurbanov could field a similar side to the one that stunned Benfica on matchday one, though he will be without Marko Jankovic in midfield.

That absence may see Kady Borges drop deeper to form a double pivot with Pedro Bicalho, creating room for Oleksii Kashchuk to start on the flank in the advanced midfield three.

Twenty-seven-year-old midfielder Joni Montiel, yet to make an appearance since arriving in the summer, remains sidelined and unavailable for selection.

Copenhagen boss Jacob Neestrup faces late fitness concerns over Elias Achouri and Andreas Cornelius ahead of Wednesday’s clash, with both doubtful.

The visitors will also be missing midfield trio Oliver Hojer, Magnus Mattsson and Jonathan Moalem for the trip to Azerbaijan.

Winger Robert Silva is in contention for a starting place after netting twice over the weekend, with his inclusion expected to be the only change to the side that faced Leverkusen.

Qarabag FK possible starting lineup:

Kochalski; Cafarquliyev, Mustafazada, Medina, Silva; Bicalho, Borges; Zoubir, Andrade, Kaschuk; Duran

Copenhagen possible starting lineup:

Kotarski; Lopez, Hatzidiakos, Pereira, Huescas; Silva, Delaney, Lerager, Larsson; Moukoko, Elyounoussi

We say: Qarabag FK 1-2 Copenhagen

Although Copenhagen fell short on their last trip to Qarabag, history remains on their side, having dished out the Azerbaijani club’s heaviest defeat against a European opponent with a 10-0 win over two legs in 1998-99, and with their pedigree on this stage, the Lions may just have enough to edge this contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Adeyeye Oluwapelumi Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email