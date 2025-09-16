Sports Mole previews Thursday's Champions League clash between Copenhagen and Bayer Leverkusen, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

FC Copenhagen return to the Champions League after a short absence, kicking off their latest campaign with a tasty home game against German heavyweights Bayer Leverkusen this Thursday night.

The Danish champions will be looking to shake off a disappointing weekend defeat to Brondby, while Leverkusen will be hoping to build momentum under new boss Kasper Hjulmand.

Match preview

Copenhagen swapped the highs of Champions League football for the rigours of the Europa Conference League last season, reaching the last 16 before being dumped out by eventual winners Chelsea.

After one year away from the elite, the Danish champions will once again rub shoulders with some of the best opposition from the continent – starting with Bayer Leverkusen this Thursday night.

The Lions went through a rigorous qualifying campaign, beating the likes of Drita, Malmo FF and Basel in order to seal their spot at football’s top table.

Unlike last season’s dreary ties with the likes of Hearts, Dinamo Minsk or Jagiellonia Bialystok, Copenhagen have been rewarded for their qualifying efforts by landing fixtures with the likes of Tottenham, Napoli and Barcelona.

Copenhagen will be hoping to build some much-needed momentum ahead of those matches, and they could certainly do with picking up points on home soil. Trouble is, their last eight home matches against German opposition have all ended in defeat.

What is more, the Lions were rocked by a 2-1 defeat to Brondby at the weekend – a painful loss against their biggest rivals in the Danish Superliga.

While Copenhagen were being bruised by Steve Cooper’s new side, Bayer Leverkusen managed to kick off a new era on an impressive note.

Hjulmand replaced Erik ten Hag in the managerial hot seat, and the Dane got off to a winning start – leading Die Werkself to a 3-1 demolition of a strong Eintracht Frankfurt side.

With four goals, two red cards and one penalty, it is fair to say that Hjulmand’s first taste of action with Leverkusen was rather eventful. The 53-year-old will be hoping for a tad more structure as he prepares his side for a big clash in Denmark.

Leverkusen have enjoyed a couple of impressive seasons on the European stage, reaching the Europa League final in 2024, before picking up some impressive results in the Champions League last year.

Die Werkself beat both Milan clubs during the league phase while also putting four goals past Feyenoord Rotterdam and five past Austria’s Red Bull Salzburg. In fact, only Liverpool and Atletico Madrid managed to stop Leverkusen during the first phase of the competition.

This season, the club are looking ahead to some tasty encounters with Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Newcastle United. However, their entire focus will undoubtedly be on Copenhagen this Thursday as they look to kick off their European campaign on a positive note.

Copenhagen Champions League form:

W W D W D W

Copenhagen form (all competitions):

W D D W W L

Bayer Leverkusen form (all competitions):

W D L W

Team News

Copenhagen boss Jacob Neestrup heads into the fixture without influential midfielder Magnus Mattsson, who is expected to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

The 26-year-old picked up the issue against FC Basel during a Champions League qualifying playoff fixture last month.

Youngster Oliver Hojer remains on the sidelines following surgery, while Jonathan Moalem is still nursing a hip injury.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, suffered a big injury blow during their win over Eintracht Frankfurt last Friday.

Exequiel Palacios was forced to undergo surgery following a serious adductor injury, meaning he is likely to miss the rest of the season.

Spaniard Aleix Garcia is likely to take his place for the trip to Copenhagen, while Patrik Schick – who has already scored three goals this season – is expected to lead the attack.

Copenhagen possible starting lineup: Kotarski; Lopez, Hatzidiakos, Pereira, Huescas; Lerager, Delaney; Achouri, Elyounoussi, Larsson; Cornelius

Bayer Leverkusen possible starting lineup: Flekken; Tapsoba, Bade, Quansah; Grimaldo, Garcia, Andrich, Vazquez; Tillman, Tella; Schick

We say: Copenhagen 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen

New Leverkusen boss Hjulmand has never won a Champions League game as a manager, but we are backing the Dane to break his maiden on his return to his homeland.

Leverkusen boast a squad full of quality and should be capable of beating a Copenhagen side which has traditionally struggled against German opposition.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



