Newcastle United defender Emil Krafth is allegedly attracting interest from a club participating in the Champions League.

The 31-year-old is one of the Magpies' longest-serving players having been at St James' Park since August 2019.

However, for the majority of his period in the North-East, Krafth has only been viewed as a backup squad member with just 72 starts and 34 substitute appearances having been made.

While injuries have played their part in recent years, the Sweden international has been used on just three occasions during 2025-26.

As a result, it is natural to expect speculation over his future to ramp up over the coming months when he has less than a year remaining on his contract.

Which club want to sign Krafth?

In a report relayed by the Shields Gazette, Copenhagen are said to be interested in negotiating a deal for the versatile defender.

The report suggests that the Danish giants are keen on signing Krafth for a cut-price fee as they look to bolster their chances to winning this season's league title.

Copenhagen sit seven points adrift of leaders FC Midtjylland having only won seven of their opening 15 fixtures.

Meanwhile, Copenhagen have only accumulated one point from four Champions League encounters and recently succumbed 4-0 at Tottenham Hotspur.

As it stands, there is no indication that Newcastle are prepared to offer Krafth another contract extension, increasing Copenhagen's chances of signing him.

Is Krafth's Newcastle career all but over?

Having started Newcastle's EFL Cup ties against Bradford City and Tottenham Hotspur, Krafth still has a part to play before the turn of the year.

Another outing is expected in the quarter-finals, while Newcastle's inconsistent form could lead to further outings in the Premier League and Champions League.

That said, his only Premier League outing came against West Ham United on November 2 before he was withdrawn at half time with Newcastle losing 2-1 at the London Stadium.

Given the hectic schedule, Eddie Howe may see more value in keeping Krafth in his squad than letting him leave for a low fee in January.