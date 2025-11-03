Tottenham injury news: Thomas delivers Lucas Bergvall update ahead of Copenhagen clash

Thomas Frank delivers fresh Tottenham injury update ahead of Copenhagen clash
Tottenham Hotspur will be without midfielder Lucas Bergvall ahead of the Champions League clash against Copenhagen on Tuesday night.

Tottenham Hotspur will take on Copenhagen in the league phase of the Champions League on Tuesday night, but they will be without Lucas Bergvall

The 19-year-old started in the Premier League clash against Chelsea, but he was taken off after only seven minutes due to concussion. 

The midfielder took a hit to his head from a clearance by Enzo Fernandez, and while he was eager to carry on, Spurs did not take risk with him. 

Thomas Frank confirmed on Monday that Bergvall had suffered a concussion and would not participate in the next two games. 

Tottenham injury news update 

Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Bergvall and referee Jarred Gillett pictured on November 1, 2025

It appears that the Swedish international will not only miss the Copenhagen clash, but also the crucial Premier League game against Manchester United.

The Spurs boss told reporters: "Lucas got a concussion. Which was probably pretty obvious, big praise to the medical team. 

"It is a tricky situation to be in. Well done to them, it is the player's health which is most important. He is out for the next two games."

Djed Spence and Mohammed Kudus both picked up knocks in the previous game, but Frank expects both the players to be fit for this game. 

Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie both returned to action in the previous game, appearing from the bench, and they could be pushing to start

Must win game for Tottenham 

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank on October 29, 2025

Spurs are heading into this game on the back of two defeats in a row against Chelsea and Newcastle United, and they must avoid another defeat. 

The north London club were booed by supporters at both half-time and full-time in the 1-0 home defeat, and a strong performance is needed to turn around the toxic atmosphere surrounding the club. 

Spurs have won just three home games in their past 19 matches and only three in their past 10 games across all competitions, and need a strong performance against Copenhagen, who are winless in their three Champions League games. 

Saikat Mandal
Saikat Mandal

