Kairat Almaty will travel to Parken Stadium to face FC Copenhagen on Wednesday evening in the UEFA Champions League, with both sides still searching for their first win of the league phase.

The two teams sit level on one point after four matches and occupy the bottom positions in the 36-team table, making this a fixture that is as much about survival as it is about progress.

Match preview

FC Copenhagen’s struggles in this season’s Champions League have been clear to see, with the Danish champions currently sitting 33rd in the standings with just one point from four matches.

They have recorded three defeats and one draw so far, scoring four goals while conceding 12, with defensive frailties defining their European campaign.

A heavy 4-0 loss away to Tottenham Hotspur on matchday four extended their run to three straight Champions League defeats - their longest such streak in the competition.

They have now conceded at least twice in six consecutive European matches, underlining how exposed they have often looked defensively.

Their best performance came on the opening night, when they held Bayer Leverkusen to a 2-2 draw, but subsequent defeats to Qarabag (2-0) and Borussia Dortmund (4-2 at home) highlighted their ongoing struggles, particularly in transition.

Despite those results, Jacob Neestrup’s men have maintained their strong home scoring record, having found the net in each of their last 18 UEFA home matches.

Domestically, Copenhagen sit fourth in the Danish Superliga after 16 games, with 28 points on the board, and they come into this fixture off the back of a morale-boosting 1-0 home victory against Brondby on Sunday.

Kairat Almaty, meanwhile, arrive in Denmark facing similar difficulties in Europe - the Kazakh champions are 34th in the table, having also taken just one point from four matches.

They have scored only two goals while conceding 11, with heavy defeats to Sporting CP and Real Madrid early in the campaign followed by a resilient goalless draw against Pafos before a narrow defeat away to Inter Milan on matchday four.

Despite the results, their goalkeeper Temirlan Anarbekov has been one of the standout performers in the competition, conceding only twice from an expected goals on target value close to six - preventing more goals than any other goalkeeper so far.

The problem for Rafael Urazbakhtin’s side lies further forward - Kairat currently rank second-bottom for expected goals and bottom for expected goals conceded, leaving them with the worst xG difference across the opening four rounds.

Domestically, however, they have had far greater success, winning the Kazakhstan Premier League title with just three defeats all season.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two clubs and also the first major European clash between teams from Denmark and Kazakhstan.

Kairat’s only previous experience against Danish opposition came 11 years ago, when they were eliminated by Esbjerg in the Europa League qualifiers.

They remain winless in their Champions League history, with a record of five draws and five defeats from 10 matches, with all three of their stalemates finishing goalless - highlighting their ongoing difficulty in turning defensive structure into attacking productivity.

Copenhagen Champions League form:

DLLL

Copenhagen form (all competitions):

DWWLLW

Kairat Champions League form:

LLDL

Kairat form (all competitions):

LWWDDL

Team News

FC Copenhagen have a lengthy injury list ahead of this clash, with Liam West unavailable due to competition registration rules while Thomas Delaney continues to recover from a knock.

Birger Meling and Oliver Hojer are ruled out with injuries, Magnus Mattsson is still sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury, and Rodrigo Huescas remains out with a knee problem.

Neestrup is expected to continue with his 4-4-2 system, with Dominik Kotarski in goal behind a back four of Junnosuke Suzuki, Gabriel Pereira, Pantelis Hatzidiakos and Marcos Lopez.

Lukas Lerager and William Clem should anchor the midfield, with Jordan Larsson and Elias Achouri providing width, while Youssoufa Moukoko is set to partner Mohamed Elyounoussi in attack.

For Kairat Almaty, Joao Paulo and Elder Santana are both unavailable due to cruciate ligament injuries.

Urazbakhtin is expected to maintain his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation - Anarbekov should start in goal, with Aleksandr Mrynskiy, Aleksandr Shirobokov, Egor Sorokin and Luis Mata forming the defensive line.

Damir Kasabulat and Ofri Arad will operate as the double pivot, while Dastan Satpaev, Jorginho and Valeri Gromyko support lone striker Edmilson.

If selected, 17-year-old Dastan Satpaev would become the youngest ever to start his team’s opening five Champions League fixtures.

Copenhagen possible starting lineup:

Kotarski; Suzuki, Pereira, Hatzidiakos, Lopez; Larsson, Lerager, Clem, Achouri; Elyounoussi, Moukoko

Kairat possible starting lineup:

Anarbekov; Mata, Sorokin, Shirobokov, Mrynskiy; Arad, Kasabulat; Satpaev, Jorginho, Gromyko; Edmilson

We say: Copenhagen 2-1 Kairat

Copenhagen’s home scoring record makes them a constant threat, but Kairat’s defensive setup and Anarbekov’s heroics in goal suggest they will not be easy to break down.

Expect Copenhagen to find their breakthrough eventually, while Kairat may threaten on the counter, keeping the scoreline close.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



