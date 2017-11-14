Nov 14, 2017 at 8.50pm UK at ​Estadio Municipal Cartagonova
Spain U21sSpain Under-21s
5-1
Slovakia U21sSlovakia Under-21s
Ceballos (38', 55', 61'), Cordoba (53'), Mayoral (86')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Fabian (23')

Result: Spain Under-21s thrash Slovakia to maintain 100% record

Spain Under-21s maintain their 100% record in Euro 2019 qualifying with a 5-1 dismantling of Slovakia.
Updated: Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 23:19 UK

Spain Under-21s have consolidated their position at the top of their Euro 2019 qualifying group with a resounding 5-1 win over their Slovakian counterparts.

The hosts surprisingly fell behind to a Fabian goal in the 23rd minute, but once Real Madrid's Daniel Ceballos levelled the match before half time, they took control of the contest.

Ceballos went on to complete a hattrick, with goals in the 55th and 61st minutes putting the Spanish further ahead after Inigo Cordoba had fired them in front of the first time in the match, shortly after the restart.

Spain added to their tally four minutes from the end when Real youngster Borja Mayoral netted their fifth.

The result sees the Spanish maintain their 100% record in Euro 2019 qualifying, helping them remain clear of second-placed Northern Ireland in Group 2.

