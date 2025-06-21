Harvey Elliott and James McAtee strike as England produce a professional performance to sink Spain 3-1 and reach the semi-finals of the Under-21 European Championships.

England Under-21s turned up the heat when it mattered most to reach the semi-finals of the European Under-21 Championships with a 3-1 quarter-final victory over Spain Under-21s.

Reuniting two years on from the Three Lions' success in the 2023 final, Lee Carsley's men made a lightning quick start, having seemingly learned from their recent attacking failures.

England had to survive an early scare when Charlie Cresswell gave away a penalty for handball, although the decision was overturned following a VAR review, and the champions made the most of that reprieve when James McAtee reacted quickest to fire home a 10th-minute opener.

From Manchester City to Liverpool, Harvey Elliott doubled England's advantage just five moments later, poking in a rebound after Spain goalkeeper Alejandro Iturbe parried a strike from Jarell Quansah into his path.

However, Quansah then handed Spain a route back into the tie - as did Alex Scott - as the latter cheaply gave possession away before the Liverpool man brought down Alberto Moleiro inside the area.

Javi Guerra coolly sent James Beadle the wrong way to cut the deficit in half, but at the end of a nail-biting second 45, England's Elliott Anderson stepped up to the same spot and fired in the clincher after Iturbe wiped out Jonathan Rowe.

Electric England rediscover ruthlessness at perfect time

After failing to break down Slovenia and struggling to make their mark against Germany, thus only just scraping through to the knockouts, England hardly inspired optimism during the second half of the group phase.

Carsley sought to address such attacking limitations by introducing an out-and-out number nine in Jay Stansfield, but it was two of his playmaking forces who showed that critical clinical edge.

Elliott and McAtee - two players in the shop window during this summer's transfer market - displayed terrific reactions to breach the Spaniards' net, although naivety was creeping in further back.

However, the Three Lions' defence still held as firm as possible to keep out an increasingly desperate Spain towards the end, before the electric pace of Rowe and Anderson's nerves of steel rubber-stamped England's semi-final place.

The tie was partially marred by a major fracas between both sets of players at the full-time whistle, but England staff quickly ushered their players away to let the celebrations begin.

The defending champions now prepare for a blockbuster semi-final against the Netherlands on Wednesday evening for the chance to meet one of Denmark, France, Germany or Italy in the final on June 28.