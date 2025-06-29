Sports Mole takes a look at four players from England's Under-21 European Championship victory that could be on the move this summer.

England’s triumphant defence of their UEFA Under-21 European Championship title has thrust a new generation of promising talents into the spotlight, with clubs across Europe now circling eagerly to secure the signatures of these emerging stars.

Among the standout performers as the Three Lions lifted the trophy, Harvey Elliott, James McAtee, Charlie Cresswell and Elliot Anderson significantly boosted their profiles with strong displays that have increased the speculation regarding potential transfers this summer.

With their futures uncertain but their talent undeniable, these young players find themselves at a pivotal part of their footballing paths where the decision to move or remain at their current clubs could prove decisive in shaping the trajectory of their careers.

Harvey Elliott (Liverpool)

Elliott was part of the team that lifted the 2023 edition and helped lead the Three Lions to victory again this year, earning the Player of the Tournament award after scoring five goals in six matches, including crucial strikes in the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

Those performances have reignited questions about his future, especially after a difficult 2024-25 campaign where Elliott made just two starts from 18 Premier League appearances for Liverpool, and the arrival of Florian Wirtz this summer threaten to further reduce his opportunities.

The prospect of becoming a squad player for the Reds may push Elliott towards a move, and with several clubs reportedly interest in the 22-year-old signature, a move could be on the cards.

Brighton & Hove Albion appear to be leading the race, especially as Joao Pedro’s seemingly impending departure would make room for Elliott to become their main creative force, while a possible move to RB Leipzig could materialise, where Jurgen Klopp could influence the deal as Head of Global Soccer for the Red Bull group.

James McAtee (Manchester City)

McAtee has been long been linked with a move away from Manchester City in pursuit of more playing time, and his performances as captain of England’s Under-21’s have caught the interest of several clubs.

The likelihood of a move is increased by McAtee entering into the final year of his Man City contract, and the club are supposedly asking for offers of £25m to acquire the midfielder, though they may look to include a buy back clause.

Borussia Dortmund (known for their development of youth players), Bayer Leverkusen (looking to replace Wirtz), Eintracht Frankfurt, RB Leipzig and Stuttgart are all reportedly interested in the attacking midfielder.

Charlie Cresswell (Toulouse)

The commanding six-foot-three central defender was among England’s standout performers at the Under-21 Euros, impressing with his aerial dominance and robust defending, while his ball-playing abilities further caught the eye of several teams across Europe.

Toulouse reportedly want £18m for the former Leeds Untied prospect, with Serie A sides Atalanta, Como, Roma and Napoli all linked, while Premier League Sunderland are also eyeing the defender.

The Black Cats could make for the perfect return to England for the centre-back, with Dan Ballard and Aji Alese both susceptible to injuries, while Luke O’Nien is five-foot-nine, meaning Cresswell’s aerial presence could make for his perfect partner.

Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest)

Anderson enjoyed a fantastic debut campaign with Nottingham Forest and continued his form into the Under-21 Euros, helping to dominate the midfield with his defensive intensity and ability on the ball.

The midfielder’s performances have caught the eye of some of Europe’s top teams, with former side Newcastle United supposedly weighing up a potential move to bring their youngster back to the club.

However, having helped lead Forest to a shock seventh-placed finish and qualification to the Conference League, Anderson is expected to stay at the club and gain another year of first-team football at the highest level before any moves become likely.