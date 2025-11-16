Chelsea reportedly receive an update on the condition of Jamie Bynoe-Gittens following his injury scare while on duty with England's Under-21s.

Chelsea have reportedly received an update on the condition of Jamie Bynoe-Gittens following his injury scare while on duty with England's Under-21s.

The former Borussia Dortmund prospect stared for Lee Carsley's side in their 2-0 win over the Republic of Ireland on Friday night, when Divin Mubama and Tyrique George found the net in European Championship Qualifying.

However, just one minute after Mubama opened the scoring for the reigning continental champions, Gittens was forced off due to injury after a heavy challenge.

The winger gingerly walked off to be replaced by Fulham's Josh King as Birmingham City's St Andrews venue, sparking Chelsea concern ahead of a daunting run of fixtures.

Enzo Maresca's men must face Barcelona in the Champions League and Premier League leaders Arsenal before the end of November, as well as Bournemouth and Atalanta BC in the early stages of December.

All in all, the Club World Cup winners have nine fixtures pencilled into their diary before Christmas Day, but thankfully for Maresca, the outlook on Gittens is said to be positive.

Chelsea receive reassuring Jamie Bynoe-Gittens injury update

According to The Sun, Gittens is suffering from no lasting effects of the injury that forced him off against Ireland, and the 21-year-old is expected to be available to face Slovakia on Tuesday.

Whether Gittens is risked from the start in midweek remains to be seen, but Carsley can call upon Everton talent Tyler Dibling as a natural replacement, while Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri can also function out wide.

England's Under-21s boast a perfect tally of 12 points from four games in Group D of the Under-21 European Championship qualifiers, one point behind leaders Slovakia with a game in hand, so victory on Tuesday will see the Young Lions leapfrog their hosts.

Gittens joined Chelsea from Dortmund for a fee of £49.5m in the summer transfer window but is yet to truly make his mark, only registering one goal and three assists in 14 games in all competitions.

Three of those direct contributions have come in the EFL Cup, and Gittens is still waiting for his first involvement in the Premier League, where he has started just twice this season.

Nevertheless, the Englishman's availability will allow Maresca to breathe a slight sigh of relief as he manages an octet of injury concerns in West London.

What is the latest with Chelsea's other injured players?

Gittens's fellow winger Pedro Neto was forced to pull out of the Portugal squad with the groin issue he sustained against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend, and there are no guarantees that he will be fit for the return of domestic football.

Cole Palmer is also expected to spend another few weeks on the sidelines with his own groin injury, but Enzo Fernandez and Benoit Badiashile may be available for the trip to Burnley next weekend.

Romeo Lavia, Levi Colwill, Dario Essugo and Mykhaylo Mudryk - still serving a provisional doping ban - remain out for the Blues, who lie third in the Premier League table, six points behind leaders Arsenal.