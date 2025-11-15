Chelsea are handed a fresh injury concern ahead of fixtures against Barcelona and Arsenal after one of their players limped off while on international duty on Friday night.

Chelsea have been dealt another injury concern ahead of their return to action after the November international break.

While Enzo Maresca would have welcomed another rest period for his squad, the Blues will recommence their schedule with important matches against Burnley, Barcelona and Arsenal.

Maresca will want as many players at his disposal as possible with rotation necessary courtesy of minimal free midweeks between now and the end of the year.

The likes of Benoit Badiashile and Cole Palmer will need to be eased back into action after injury layoffs at a time when Enzo Fernandez and Pedro Neto have missed representing their respective nations through their own issues.

On Friday night, another Chelsea player suffered an injury and could emerge as a doubt for the coming weeks.

Chelsea winger Gittens suffers injury on international duty

During England Under-21s' 2-0 win over Republic of Ireland on Friday night, Jamie Gittens needed to be withdrawn in the second half.

Gittens attempted to avoid a tackle from James McManus but subsequently still came off worse and eventually hobbled down the tunnel at St Andrew's.

As it stands, there has been no official update on the winger, but more will become apparent in the build-up to the Young Lions facing Slovakia on Tuesday night.

Gittens has made a total of six starts and eight substitute appearances for Chelsea in all competitions this season, contributing one goal and three assists.

Each of those have come during his last six outings, arguably an indication that he is settling into life at Stamford Bridge after a disappointing start to the campaign.

Why Gittens could start next Chelsea game

Chelsea return to action on November 22 when they face Burnley at Turf Moor, Maresca's side having a chance to move into second position in the Premier League table.

Neto is an obvious doubt with a groin injury that led to his substitution against Wolverhampton Wanderers prior to the international break.

Meanwhile, with Brazil having friendlies against Senegal and Tunisia on Saturday and Tuesday respectively, Estevao Willian may not be used from the start against the Clarets if he features in both games.

Alejandro Garnacho will start on one of the flanks, leaving one of the aforementioned three to work off the opposite side of the pitch, depending on their fitness.