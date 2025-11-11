A second Chelsea player withdraws from international duty at a time when another is allegedly in line to be presented with a late call-up.

Chelsea winger Pedro Neto has withdrawn from duty with Portugal over the November international break.

Shortly after Chelsea had defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday evening, Enzo Fernandez revealed that he would not be representing Argentina over the coming week.

Fernandez had earlier been one of the players withdrawn from the Stamford Bridge fixture as he looks to manage an ongoing knee issue.

However, Neto - who scored Chelsea's third goal in a 3-0 win - was also substituted during the encounter having missed the previous encounter with Qarabag FK through an unspecified injury.

Enzo Maresca revealed after the Wolves match that Neto had experienced a "problem with his groin" and had asked to be withdrawn during the latter stages of the contest.

Portugal confirm Neto withdrawal

Portugal have now confirmed that they will take no risks on the versatile attacker for their World Cup qualifiers against Republic of Ireland and Armenia.

In an official statement, it was revealed that the decision had been taken after consultation between the respective medical teams.

Neto now gets a welcome rest after already making 13 starts and two substitute outings for Chelsea this campaign, as well as a further four starts for Portugal.

Chelsea defender to receive late England call-up

Meanwhile, defender Trevoh Chalobah has been selected for England's matches with Serbia and Albania.

Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi - who was a likely starter - has been ruled out with a foot injury, leaving Thomas Tuchel with the options of John Stones, Ezri Konsa, Dan Burn and Jarell Quansah.

Nevertheless, it appears that Tuchel wants another alternative in Chalobah, who has not featured since making his debut against Senegal in June.

With 13 starts and one substitute outing in all competitions during 2025-26, the 26-year-old is viewed as Chelsea's first-choice central defender.