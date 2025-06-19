Sports Mole previews Saturday's European Under-21s Championship clash between Spain Under-21s and England Under-21s, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Defending champions England Under-21s will hope to beat Spain Under-21s on Saturday at City Arena in order to advance to the semi-finals of the Under-21s European Championship.

Spain finished first in Group A following their 1-1 draw with Italy Under-21s on June 17, while England finished as runners-up in Group B to advance into the quarter-finals.

Spain limited Italy to just one big chance, though they only managed to create one themselves.

However, La Rojita did score five goals in their previous two group games and netted at least twice in four of the six matches prior to their stalemate with Italy.

Boss Santi Denia’s side are aiming to win the Under-21s European Championship for a record sixth time, with their most recent triumph coming in 2019.

Spain were defeated finalists in the 2023 final, losing 1-0 against England, but they head into Saturday’s clash having won 11 and drawn two of their last 13 competitive internationals.

Prior to the beginning of the current tournament, La Rojita lost two, drew two and achieved one victory in four fixtures, and they have not kept a clean sheet in their past seven matches.

England suffered a 2-1 defeat against Germany Under-21s on Wednesday, with the Three Lions failing to deal with two crosses into the penalty area in the first half, leading to both of the victors’ goals.

Head coach Lee Carsley will want his side to showcase their attacking talents in the knockouts, especially as his team only netted four goals in their three matches so far, three of which came in a 3-1 victory against the Czech Republic Under-21s on June 12.

If England progress to the semi-finals, they will have to navigate a game against either Portugal Under-21s or Netherlands Under-21s in order to advance into the final.

It should be noted that the Three Lions are unbeaten in their past seven clashes with Spain – winning four and drawing three – and managed to keep them at bay five times in that period.

Carsley’s team have found consistency difficult to come by given they have triumphed in just two of their last seven outings, though they only suffered two defeats in that time.

Team News

Spain may be forced into making a change at right-back considering Marc Pubill was taken off against Italy due to injury, with Pablo Torre the most likely player to replace him in the XI.

Striker Roberto Fernandez is a candidate to play up front, while wingers Raul Moro and Jesus Rodriguez could start either side of the nine.

Attacking midfielder Alberto Moleiro may be supported by a double pivot consisting of Pablo Marin and Mikel Jauregizar.

Opponents England can be expected to field an offensive line featuring Omari Hutchinson, Harvey Elliott, Ethan Nwaneri and Jay Stansfield.

The Three Lions utilised a two-man midfield last time out, and if they do so again on the weekend, then Elliot Anderson and Alex Scott are likely to appear together.

Centre-back Jarell Quansah could be joined in defence by Jack Hinshelwood, Charlie Cresswell and Brooke Norton-Cuffy.

Spain Under-21s possible starting lineup:

Cunat; Torre, R Marin, Herzog, Garcia; Jauregizar, P Marin; Moro, Moleiro, Rodriguez; Fernandez

England Under-21s possible starting lineup:

Beadle; Hinshelwood, Cresswell, Quansah, Norton-Cuffy; Anderson, Scott; Hutchinson, Elliott, Nwaneri; Stansfield

We say: Spain Under-21s 2-1 England Under-21s

England may boast a superior record against Spain, but they have so far been underwhelming in the tournament.

While Saturday’s game is almost certain to be closely fought, La Rojita could come out on top given they have been excellent in competitive competitions of late.

