Sports Mole previews the Under-21s European Championships clash between Spain Under-21s and Italy Under-21s.

Already-qualified Spain Under-21s and Italy Under-21s will lock horns at the Under-21s European Championship on Tuesday evening for the right to finish at the top of Group A.

Both sides have won their opening two games at the competition, but first position is on offer here, which would, in theory, bring a more favourable tie in the knockout round.

Match preview

Spain Under-21s opened their campaign with a last-gasp success over Slovakia Under-21s, needing an 88th-minute winner from Cesar Tarrega to record a 3-2 victory.

The national side were again far from convincing in their second game in the tournament on June 14, trailing Romania Under-21s 1-0 until the 85th minute, with two late goals then handing them a 2-1 win.

Santi Denia's side are therefore through to the knockout round of the competition on six points, and first position in Group A would see them take on the runners-up of Group B in the quarter-finals.

As it stands, England Under-21s are top of Group B with Germany Under-21s in second, while second in the section would see them take on the winner of that group, so there are some fascinating matches to come.

Spain Under-21s have won the European Under-21s Championship on five occasions, with their last success coming in 2019, and they will be looking for a sixth title this summer.

Italy Under-21s, meanwhile, started their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Romania Under-21s, before recording a 1-0 win over Slovakia Under-21s to advance to the next round.

The Blues have been defensively sound this summer, but they have been far from impressive in the final third of the field, which could cost them when it comes to the top prize.

Carmine Nunziata's side, as mentioned, would take on the runners-up of Group B if they can win Group A, while second would see them face the winner of the next group.

Italy Under-21s have won the competition on five previous occasions, with their last success coming in 2004, so there is plenty on the line for them at the tournament.

Spain Under-21s Euros form:

WW

Spain Under-21s form (all competitions):

WDLLWW

Italy Under-21s Euros form:

WW

Italy Under-21s form (all competitions):

DDLDWW

Team News

Spain Under-21s will not be able to call upon Gerard Martin, with the Barcelona defender suffering a fractured right hand, which has ruled him out for the rest of the tournament.

Head coach Denia will make changes to the side that started last time out, with Raul Moro, Jesus Rodriguez, Mikel Jauregizar and Alberto Moleiro all expected to be introduced.

Roberto Fernandez has scored twice in four appearances at this level of football, and the 22-year-old is expected to feature in the final third of the field.

As for Italy Under-21s, Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto is again expected to be in the XI.

There should also be a spot for Tommaso Baldanzi, while former Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei will be a standout player in the Italian side on Tuesday night.

Spain Under-21s possible starting lineup:

Iturbe; Pubill, Mosquera, Herzog, Bueno; Guerra, Jauregizar; Moro, Rodriguez, Moleiro; Fernandez

Italy Under-21s possible starting lineup:

Desplanches; Zanotti, Ruggeri, Prati, Coppola; Pirola, Ndour, Fabbian; Gnonto, Casadei, Baldanzi

We say: Spain Under-21s 1-1 Italy Under-21s

There is not an awful lot between these two sides in terms of quality, and we are expecting a tight match to finish all square, but it would not be a surprise to see either team pick up all three points.

