Preview: Southampton vs Millwall - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 30 Dec 2025 17:22

Southampton will be looking to revitalise their Championship playoff hopes when they welcome Millwall to St Mary’s Stadium on New Year’s Day.

The Saints are winless in their last four games and currently sit 13th in the division, seven points behind the Lions, who occupy fifth in the Championship.

Match preview

Millwall brought to an end a four-game winless run with a 1-0 victory over Bristol City in their latest fixture, an important result that helped elevate the London club back into the playoff places.

Before this victory Alex Neil’s side appeared to be raising the prospect of a 10th consecutive season in the Championship; however, they can now build momentum in their aim to reach the top flight of English football.

The Lions will be confident they can build on this victory due to their New Year’s Day record, having won four of their last five league games on this date.

They have already beaten Southampton in the reverse fixture this season, a 3-2 victory at the Den, meaning they have won their last two league games against the Saints.

Alex Neil could manage to deliver a third straight league victory against the Saints; however, there is also the possibility of earning a league double over them for the first time since the 1977-78 season.

Southampton will be looking on enviously at the position Millwall are currently occupying, as they will still be dreaming of an immediate return to the Premier League following their demotion from the top flight; however, they need to get their act together quickly.

Tonda Eckert’s side have struggled in recent weeks, as they have gone four games without a win in the league, their most recent result being a 1-1 draw with Birmingham City.

Like their opponents on Thursday, the Saints have a fine New Year’s Day record, having only lost one of their last six league games played on the date, that being a 3-0 loss to Chelsea in 2014.

Southampton will also take confidence from their home record under Eckert, as they have yet to suffer defeat at St Mary’s with him at the helm; however, the club have only won two of their last eight games when hosting Millwall in the league.

Southampton Championship form:

W W L D L D

Millwall Championship form:

W D L L D W

Team News

Southampton will continue to be without several key players recovering from injury, including striker Ross Stewart, left-winger Samuel Edozie and midfielder Shea Charles.

Eckert may name a team similar to the side that earned a point against Birmingham, with Finn Azaz supporting striker Adam Armstrong; however, the more experienced Leonardo Weschenfelder-Scienza may come in for Jay Robinson alongside the Irish international.

Millwall continue to battle significant injury problems, with goalkeeper Lukas Jensen suffering a setback after picking up a quad issue while featuring for the Under-21s and now expected to be out for several months, so Max Crocombe will continue to deputise in goal.

Meanwhile, in the middle of the pitch, options are limited, as Luke Cundle is nursing a shoulder problem, Casper De Norre is recovering from a calf injury, Derek Mazou-Sacko is managing a knee issue and William Smallbone is still troubled by a hamstring problem.

Mihailo Ivanovic will continue in attack for the Lions, as options in this position are also limited with Josh Coburn still unavailable with a muscle injury that has kept him out since October.

Southampton possible starting lineup:

Bazunu; Harwood-Bellis, Wood, Stephens; Fellows, Jander, Downes, Manning; Azaz, Scienza; Armstrong

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Crocombe; Crama, Taylor, Cooper, Doughty; Sturge, Mitchell; Emakhu, Bangura-Williams, Langstaff; Ivanovic

We say: Southampton 1-1 Millwall

Millwall may have brought to an end their poor run with a win last time out against Bristol City; however, one swallow does not make a summer, and they are still needing to rediscover their rhythm and cutting edge from earlier in the campaign.

Southampton may come into this game in poor form, but given the extensive list of Millwall’s absentees, they may be able to claim a point.

