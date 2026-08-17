Preview: Slovan Bratislava vs Celje - prediction, team news, lineups

Led by 2009 winner Yaya Toure, favourites Slovan Bratislava will get their Champions League playoff under way on Wednesday evening, when they host Slovenian outsiders Celje.

After both clubs fought through qualifying rounds two and three, they face one more barrier before reaching the league stage.

Match preview

Slovan are aiming to make the Champions League's main phase for just the second time to date, having finished 35th out of 36 teams in 2024.

Following such a difficult debut, the Slovakian club also underwhelmed in the Conference League last season, but they are now back in the playoffs for Europe's top competition.

Former Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder Toure has taken on his first senior coaching role in Bratislava, making a highly impressive start - six wins and one draw from his first seven games.

Slovan beat Iberia Tbilisi 3-1 on aggregate in the second qualifying round before defeating shock Swedish champions Mjallby in round three, while winning all of their first three league fixtures.

Crowned domestic champions again last term, the Sky Blues are back on top of the Slovak Super Liga as the only side still with a perfect record, following Saturday's 5-0 home victory over Ruzomberok.

Now, they will reconvene with Celje in the Champions League, having won 6-1 on aggregate in the second qualifying round two years ago.

© Imago / IMAGO / Xinhua

On that occasion, a first-leg draw fuelled Celje's dreams of an upset, but they were soon shattered by a five-goal thumping in Slovakia.

This year's run is already their longest in Champions League qualifying, having also lost in round two six summers ago.

As winners of last season's PrvaLiga, the Slovenian side kicked off their campaign by beating Albanian outfit Egnatia on penalties, then dramatically defeated Ararat-Armenia 3-2 in the third round.

Though Celje looked doomed to failure during the second leg, a late fightback kept them alive: veteran winger Benjamin Verbic - who recently returned to his childhood club after 11 years away - ultimately scored the goal that saw them progress.

As a result, Vitor Campelos and co are just one tie away from becoming just the second Slovenian team after Maribor to qualify for the Champions League's main phase.

Victory also confirmed more continental football, as even if they lose in the playoffs, a place in the Europa League would offer significant consolation: Celje have played in the Conference League for both of the past two seasons, but they have never featured in either of UEFA's top two competitions.

Ahead of a tricky trip to Stadio Tehelne Pole, they boosted confidence with a third consecutive win on Saturday; beating Nafta Lendava kept them tucked behind early league leaders Maribor.

Slovan Bratislava Champions League form:

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Celje Champions League form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / Dominika Kortvelyesiova

Samuel Kozlovsky, Alexej Maros and Japan international Daiki Matsuoka all scored their first competitive goal for Slovan on Saturday, and the trio should feature again in midweek - albeit not necessarily from the start.

Toure made several changes last weekend, clearly prioritising the Champions League playoffs, but regulars such as centre-forward Mykola Kukharevych and midfielder Rahim Ibrahim are set to return.

Slovenia striker Andraz Sporar will miss out on meeting his compatriots due to injury, but Armenian winger Tigran Barseghyan - who scored the final goal against Celje two years ago - is fit and available.

Having found the net four times in as many qualifiers so far, Mario Kvesic will carry most of the visitors' hopes, alongside Verbic.

The pair could support Armandas Kucys up front, though Matej Poplatnik led the line against Nafta Lendava.

Australia Under-23s prospect Yaya Dukuly - who scored in that game and also netted a crucial late goal versus Ararat - is also in contention.

Slovan Bratislava possible starting lineup:

Takac; Blackman, Bajric, Wimmer, Cruz; Ibrahim, Pokorny, Matsuoka; Maros, Kukharevych, Barseghyan

Celje possible starting lineup:

Leban; Sirvys, Hrka, Tutyskinias, Koutris; Seslar, Daniel, Zabukovnik, Kvesic, Verbic; Kucys

We say: Slovan Bratislava 3-1 Celje

The hosts have started this season in slick form and are now led by a former Champions League winner, so it should be a clear Slovan victory in the first leg.

Although Celje have accrued some European nous in the Conference League, they could find themselves exposed by Yaya Toure's experienced side.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.