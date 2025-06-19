Sports Mole previews Saturday's Norwegian Eliteserien clash between Bodo/Glimt and SK Brann, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two teams battling at the top of the Norwegian Eliteserien table will come together on Saturday evening as Bodo/Glimt host SK Brann at the Aspmyra Stadion.

The hosts are fifth in the standings but have multiple games in hand on the teams above them, while the visitors are second in the table and trail the leaders by six points.

Match preview

Bodo/Glimt had never won the Eliteserien title in the first 104 years of their history before finally securing the top flight title in 2020, and they have emerged as Norway's dominant side in the subsequent years.

They secured the title again in 2021, finished as runners-up in 2022, and rebounded impressively with consecutive Eliteserien crowns in 2023 and 2024.

Kjetil Knutsen, appointed in January 2018, has overseen Bodo/Glimt's meteoric rise and is now aiming to lead them to their fifth title in six years this season.

The beginning stages of Bodo/Glimt's league campaign have been interrupted due to their sensational run in the 2024-25 Europa League, where they were eventually eliminated in the semi-finals by champions Tottenham Hotspur.

Regardless of that, Knutsen's men have still made a promising start in the Eliteserien, amassing 16 points from eight games - from five wins, one draw and only two defeats.

Those results leave Bodo/Glimt sitting fifth in the table and 13 points behind league leaders Viking FK, but with four games in hand on top spot, the reigning champions remain firmly in the title race.

They did have a slightly worrying dip in form following the double-legged defeats to Tottenham, suffering three defeats in the following five domestic fixtures, but back-to-back 4-0 wins - including a friendly triumph over AIK - have put them back on track.

Now aiming to once again get one over their greatest title rivals in recent seasons, Bodo/Glimt will look to maintain their four-game unbeaten run against Brann at their home ground, with two wins and two draws in that time.

Brann suffered a surprise relegation from the Norwegian Eliteserien in 2021, but they immediately returned to the top flight with a dominant campaign in the first division.

They have since finished second in each of their two seasons back in the top flight, being beaten to the title by Saturday's opponents on both occasions.

Back in the race for the Eliteserien crown once again, Brann are currently second in the table with 23 points from 11 games, meaning they could close the gap on leaders Viking FK to three points if they win their game in hand.

A victory against the most dominant force in Norwegian football in recent years could be vital in their battle to finish top, and with two wins in their last three meetings, Brann have reason to be confident.

Bodo/Glimt Norwegian Eliteserien form:

SK Brann Norwegian Eliteserien form:

Team News

Bodo/Glimt are set to be without any absences due to injury issues, leaving Knutsen with a fully-fit squad available to choose from.

Following back-to-back 4-0 wins, albeit one was a friendly clash, a similar starting 11 could be named against Brann, including Kasper Hogh leading the line, with the striker aiming to continue the goalscoring form that has seen him score seven goals in eight league games.

As for Brann, Jonas Torsvik, Niklas Castro, Niklas Jensen Wassberg and Sakarias Opsahl are all unavailable due to ongoing injury problems.

Aune Heggebo should start in attack for Brann, having scored seven league goals in 11 games, while Bard Finne and Mads Sande are likely to partner the striker.

Bodo/Glimt possible starting lineup:

Haikin; Sjovold, Nielsen, Aleesami, Bjorkan; Evjen, Auklend, Saltnes; Blomberg, Hogh, Hauge

SK Brann possible starting lineup:

Dyngeland; Pedersen, Helland, Sery Larsen, Soltvedt; Gudmundsson, Kornvig, Myhre; Sande, Heggebo, Finne

We say: Bodo/Glimt 2-1 SK Brann

Brann may have won two of their last three meetings with Bodo/Glimt, but the hosts are unbeaten in the last four meetings at their home ground, and we believe that will continue with a victory for the home side.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

Data Analysis Our analysis of all available data, including recent performances and player stats, suggests the most likely outcome of this match is a Bodo/Glimt win with a probability of 39.1%. A win for SK Brann has a probability of 38.78% and a draw has a probability of 22.1%. The most likely scoreline for a Bodo/Glimt win is 2-1 with a probability of 8.05%. The next most likely scorelines for that outcome are 1-0 (5.12%) and 3-1 (4.77%). The likeliest SK Brann win is 1-2 (8.02%), while for a drawn scoreline it is 1-1 (9.06%).

Previews by email