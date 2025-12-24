Preview: Sheffield Wednesday vs Hull City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Paddy Hayes | 24 Dec 2025 13:20

Bottom-of-the-table Sheffield Wednesday welcome high-flying Hull City to Hillsborough on Boxing Day, as the Championship festive schedule brings together two sides dining at opposite ends of the table.

With Christmas spirit in short supply in South Yorkshire, Wednesday will be hoping to unwrap a rare positive result against a Hull side firmly in the promotion picture.

Match preview

Wednesday remain rooted to the foot of the standings, having mustered just one league win all season, while ongoing off-field ownership fiasco have only added to the strain on Henrik Pedersen’s injury-ravaged squad.

The Yorkshiremen have not tasted victory since September and are still searching for that elusive first league win at Hillsborough this campaign, leaving the home faithful starved of festive cheer.

Wednesday were beaten 3-1 by Ipswich Town last time out, but the scoreline failed to fully reflect a spirited performance that showed signs of fight despite familiar defensive frailties.

Profligacy in front of goal and a porous back line have defined their season, with the Yorkshire outfit currently the Championship’s lowest scorers and the division’s most generous defence.

Hull, by contrast, arrive in buoyant mood having won four of their last five matches, a run that has propelled them up to fourth in the table, 20 places above Friday’s hosts.

The Tigers edged past 10-man West Bromwich Albion in a 1-0 home victory last time out, continuing a period of clinical efficiency under Sergej Jakirovic.

Oli McBurnie and Joe Gelhardt have led the charge impressively, combining for 19 goals in the league, as Hull continue to blend attacking sharpness with growing confidence.

While Wednesday have won three of their last four meetings with Hull, the Tigers claimed a narrow 1-0 victory in the most recent encounter and will look to add another result to their Boxing Day wishlist, despite having won just one of their last seven league games on the festive date.

Sheffield Wednesday Championship form:

LLLDLL

Hull City Championship form:

LWLWWW

Team News

Wednesday’s defensive issues have been compounded by a lengthy injury list, with first-choice centre-back Di’Shon Bernard sidelined since February and still months away from a return, while youngster Gui Siqueira and long-term absentee Ernie Weaver are also unavailable, the latter having undergone season-ending surgery.

There are further doubts after the defeat to Ipswich, with Dominic Iorfa forced off following a clash, and Gabriel Otegbayo also awaiting assessment after a second-half head injury.

Midfield options remain limited, as Nathaniel Chalobah has suffered another setback and is facing an extended spell on the sidelines, while Bruno Fernandes is also expected to miss up to another month.

Wednesday’s attacking unit is similarly stretched, with Nathan Redmond unavailable until January, Olaf Kobacki still struggling for fitness, and Charlie McNeill a fresh concern after appearing to injure his ribs last Saturday.

Hull City will be without experienced defender Semi Ajayi, who is representing Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Tigers will also be without Brandon Williams, who remains sidelined with a calf strain, as well as Gelhardt, who is not expected back until the new year.

Sheffield Wednesday possible starting lineup:

Charles; Iorfa, Cooper, M Lowe, Valery, Palmer; Bannan, Ingelsson, Amass; J Lowe, Cadamarteri

Hull City possible starting lineup:

Pandur; Coyle, Egan, Hughes, Giles; Slater, Belloumi, Crooks, Millar; McBurnie, Joseph

We say: Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Hull City

While Wednesday will be hopeful that they can lift some festive spirits at Hillsborough, Hull’s recent form and clinical edge in the final third should give them the advantage. The hosts’ defensive vulnerabilities are likely to be tested by a confident Tigers side, even if they can make it competitive on home soil.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.