Preview: Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid - prediction, team news, lineups

02 Jan 2026

Atletico Madrid will be bidding to make it five straight wins in all competitions when they continue their La Liga campaign against Real Sociedad on Sunday night.

Diego Simeone's side are third in the La Liga table, nine points behind the leaders Barcelona, while their hosts are down in 16th, having struggled during the 2025-26 campaign.

Match preview

Real Sociedad have found it difficult during the current season, with 17 points from 17 matches leaving them in 16th spot in the division, two points outside of the relegation zone.

The Basque outfit have only posted four league wins this term, and they have not been victorious in Spain's top flight since a 3-1 success over Osasuna on November 22.

Pellegrino Matarazzo was appointed Real Sociedad's new head coach before the winter break, and the 48-year-old, who has previously been in charge of Stuttgart and Hoffenheim, is preparing to take charge of his first match since his arrival.

Real Sociedad have a record of three wins, one draw and four defeats from their eight home league matches this season, while Atletico have been inconsistent on their travels, only managing to post three victories from nine games.

La Real have not actually beaten Atletico in Spain's top flight since September 2019, and it was 4-0 to the Red and Whites in their last meeting in May 2025.

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Atletico entered the winter break in Spain off the back of a 3-0 success over Girona, and the Red and Whites have been victorious in their last four matches in all competitions.

Simeone's side did lose two league games in December, though, and they are struggling to stay in touch with division leaders Barcelona.

Indeed, a record of 11 wins, four draws and three defeats from 18 matches has brought Atletico 37 points, which has left them in third spot in the table, five points behind second-placed Real Madrid and nine from the leaders Barcelona.

The capital outfit will switch their attention to the Spanish Super Cup after this match, with Real Madrid their opponents in the semi-finals of the competition ahead of a potential final against Barcelona or Athletic Bilbao.

Atletico will also conclude their Champions League league phase campaign this month - Simeone's side are currently eighth in the overall table, boasting 12 points from six games.

Real Sociedad La Liga form:

DWLLLD

Real Sociedad form (all competitions):

LWLLWD

Atletico Madrid La Liga form:

WWLLWW

Atletico Madrid form (all competitions):

LLWWWW

Team News

© Imago / Pressinphoto

New Real Sociedad head coach Matarazzo will not be able to call upon Inaki Ruperez or Yangel Herrera this weekend due to injuries, while Jon Gorrotxategi and Igor Zubeldia are also out of the contest through suspensions.

Ander Barrenetxea is facing a late fitness test, but Mikel Oyarzabal has now overcome the muscular problem that sidelined him before the winter break.

Oyarzabal featured against Levante last time out, and a strong campaign has seen the Spain international score five times and register three assists in 14 La Liga matches.

As for Atletico, Clement Lenglet remains sidelined through injury, while Nico Gonzalez needs to be assessed, but the visitors are otherwise in strong shape.

Should Gonzalez miss out, there could be a spot in midfield for Alex Baena, with the Spaniard back from a hamstring issue, while Jose Gimenez could also make the bench after recovering from a thigh injury of his own.

Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth are set to feature in the final third of the field, while there could be a return to the starting lineup for Robin Le Normand.

Real Sociedad possible starting lineup:

Remiro; Aramburu, Caleta-Car, Martin, Munoz; Soler, Marin; Kubo, Mendez, Oyarzabal; Guedes

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Pubill, Hancko; Simeone, Koke, Barrios, Baena; Sorloth, Alvarez

We say: Real Sociedad 0-1 Atletico Madrid

Atletico have not exactly been convincing away from home in La Liga this season, but it has been a tough campaign to date for Real Sociedad, and we are expecting the visitors to be good enough for all three points this weekend.

