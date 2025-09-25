Vinicius Junior’s future could be in English football as Premier League giants reportedly monitor Real Madrid star’s situation.





Vinicius Junior’s future at Real Madrid could potentially change as Premier League giants are linked with the Brazil international.

The forward’s current contract with the Spanish giants expires in 2027, and no agreement on a new deal has yet been reached between the player and the club.

Reports in Spain suggest that Los Blancos offered a new deal worth €20m (£17.5m), but an agreement was not struck because Vinicius is seeking a package closer to €30m (£26.2m) when bonuses are included.

The world-class forward has had a frustrating start to the season under Xabi Alonso's management, although his recent performance in Real's 4-1 victory over Levante was his best, highlighted by a goal and an assist.

The midweek success also marked the first time the 25-year-old completed 90 minutes this season, even though a full game has not halted the ongoing transfer speculation.

Premier League giants ‘monitoring’ Vinicius Junior’s contract situation

According to TBR Football via Fichajes, both Liverpool and Arsenal are keeping a close eye on the Brazilian’s negotiations with the Spanish outfit.

Although neither club has formalised an offer, they are reportedly observing the situation to see how it develops, aiming to strengthen their attacks.

Mikel Arteta’s team made Viktor Gyokeres their marquee summer signing before adding Eberechi Eze to boost creativity, but a player like Vinicius would significantly enhance their attack.

The same applies to Liverpool, who already have Mohamed Salah on the right flank and acquired Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak in the summer.

However, those signings have not stopped both clubs from being linked with the Real Madrid star, who is rumoured to be eager to move as early as January if no resolution is reached.

Do Arsenal and Liverpool even need Vinicius Junior?

While many might dismiss the idea, the potential signing of Vinicius could disrupt the balance at Liverpool and Arsenal.

In pursuit of stability, Arne Slot has yet to risk combining Wirtz, Ekitike and Isak in the same starting eleven, with Cody Gakpo still favoured on the left flank.

For the Gunners, their reported interest in Vinicius seems perplexing, given the presence of Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Eze, who are all capable in that role; however, space could open up for the Real Madrid star if his compatriot or Trossard make way.

Nonetheless, the Madrid-based forward’s limited work rate off the ball conflicts with Slot and Arteta’s demand for effort when not in possession, further emphasising the apparent mismatch for both player and Premier League clubs.