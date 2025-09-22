Vinicius Junior will allegedly give serious consideration to leaving Real Madrid during the January transfer window.

Vinicius Junior will reportedly give serious consideration to leaving Real Madrid during the January transfer window if his situation at Bernabeu does not improve in the coming months.

The Brazilian has cut a frustrated figure at Bernabeu this season despite managing to contribute two goals and two assists in his opening five La Liga matches of the 2025-26 campaign.

Vinicius is yet to complete 90 minutes for Los Blancos this term, while he has been named on the bench for two of his side's opening six matches of the season, including their Champions League opener with Marseille.

The 25-year-old was back in the XI against Espanyol on Saturday, providing an assist in his side's 2-0 win, but he looked frustrated when he was replaced in the latter stages of the match.

Vinicius' future has been the subject of speculation in recent months, with clubs from Saudi Arabia believed to be willing to make him one of the highest-paid footballers in world football.

Vinicius 'could leave' Real Madrid at the start of 2026

According to journalist Marcos Benito, Vinicius could seek a move away from Real Madrid in January if he continues to feel uneasy with his situation in the Spanish capital.

The attacker's existing deal with Los Blancos is due to expire in June 2027, and negotiations over a new contract have stalled, with his future in the Spanish capital now in serious doubt.

Real Madrid are highly unlikely to sell him to a European rival, but a switch to Saudi Arabia, even at this stage of his career, is believed to appeal to the former Flamengo youngster.

Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad are viewed as the powerhouses of the Saudi Pro League, and all four are thought to be on red alert when it comes to a possible deal.

Any move for Vinicius in 2026 would likely be a transfer record, especially with the player's release clause currently standing at £870m.

Vinicius has been vital to Real Madrid's success in recent years

Vinicius made the move to Real Madrid from Flamengo in 2018, and he has represented the capital side on 328 occasions, scoring 108 goals and registering 85 assists in the process.

The Brazilian has won three La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, three Spanish Super Cups, two Champions League trophies, two UEFA Super Cups, two Club World Cups and the Intercontinental Cup during his time at Bernabeu.

Vinicius has managed over 20 goals in each of his last four seasons at Real Madrid, but his time with the capital giants could now potentially be coming to an end.