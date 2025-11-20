Slot vs. Alonso: Centre-back 'tug-of-war' brewing

The intense competition between Liverpool and Real Madrid is set to escalate as both clubs reportedly target same centre-back.





Liverpool and Real Madrid could reportedly be in each other’s crosshairs in both transfer windows next year.

The Reds have had a below-par start to the season, sitting eighth in the Premier League table after 11 games, having suffered five defeats already, one more than they did in Arne Slot’s debut campaign.

As for Real, Xabi Alonso’s men have played commendably at times, aided by the majestic Kylian Mbappe, to stay atop La Liga after 12 rounds and seventh in the Champions League.

The clubs did business in the summer, with Trent Alexander-Arnold swapping Merseyside for Anfield, and it is now being reported that more direct and indirect dealings could happen in 2026.

Liverpool and Real to reportedly ‘battle’ for centre-back

According to The Times via Mirror Football, the Spanish giants are targeting Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi for a free transfer in the summer of 2026.

The England international was close to a £35m switch to Liverpool in the summer, only for the Eagles to pull the plug on the move after they failed to secure a replacement on deadline day.

Guehi is not expected to sign a new contract at Selhurst Park, and while an earlier move to Anfield in January was recently mooted, it remains to be seen if the Reds actually attempt to bring in the Palace captain early.

Foreign clubs have a marginal edge in these situations as they move to agree pre-contract terms ahead of free agency, and Los Blancos aim to pip their Premier League rivals to this particular centre-back.

The report suggests that the Spanish giants have had a change of heart concerning Guehi’s salary and signing-on fee, previously considered too steep; however, the defender’s proven quality as an England international could change things.

Apart from competing for Guehi, Ibrahima Konate remains a person of interest for Alonso’s team, with the France centre-back yet to commit to a new deal on Merseyside; he is expected to move for free at the end of the 2025-26 season, and Real have been linked as they continue their pursuit of free signings.

Liverpool or Real Madrid: Who needs Guehi more?

The argument for Liverpool or Real Madrid can be made both ways in truth and may be a matter of perspective.

Slot’s team have Virgil van Dijk already in his 30s, while Konate is likely to leave for free in the summer, Joe Gomez is not entirely trusted by the Dutch manager and Giovanni Leoni sustained an ACL injury shortly after joining the defending Premier League champions.

This centre-back situation leaves the Anfield giants vulnerable at the back, magnifying the need for a central defender.

As for Los Blancos, they appear well stocked in that area comparatively to the Reds, due to the presence of Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, Raul Asencio and summer arrival Dean Huijsen.

David Alaba also remains an option at centre-back, even if the Austria star’s injury problems mean he cannot be relied upon.

Academy product Joan Martinez is also a player the hierarchy have faith in to make a first-team impact in the future, especially since Rudiger is likely to leave after the 2025-26 season, according to reports.