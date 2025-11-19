Not again: Palace 'on edge' as Guehi January fear revealed

Crystal Palace fear they could lose Marc Guehi in January after one Premier League club reportedly show interest.





Crystal Palace reportedly believe they could lose Marc Guehi in January when the transfer window opens at the start of the year.

Guehi was close to leaving Selhurst Park in the summer, having agreed to personal terms with Liverpool, who were to pay Palace a £35m fee.

However, the deal collapsed at the last moment of deadline day, with the South London club pulling out after failing to secure a replacement in time.

Despite saying his goodbyes in anticipation of a move to Anfield, Guehi’s form has remained strong at the start of the season.

Nevertheless, the centre-back is not expected to sign a new deal in the capital, where his fifth season could be his last.

Marc Guehi transfer news: Palace ‘expect’ January bid from Premier League club

Although the defender could leave on a free transfer in the winter window, Palace expect an offer from Liverpool around the turn of the year.

Guehi’s contract situation means that foreign clubs can approach him regarding a free transfer once his current deal expires.

Bayern Munich are rumoured to be keen admirers, while Real Madrid and Barcelona are believed to be keeping an eye on the England international.

However, Sky Sports News reports that Liverpool may be willing to sign the 25-year-old sooner for a fee expected to be below the £35m agreed in the summer, as they seek to address defensive gaps.

Do Liverpool need Marc Guehi?

If Liverpool needed Guehi in the summer, they definitely need the Englishman now as Arne Slot’s team continue to suffer indifferent results.

The Reds are eighth in the Premier League table after 11 matches, having lost four of their five top-flight fixtures before the November international break.

Although Virgil van Dijk’s form has not been at its best, the performances of those around him are of greater concern, with Ibrahima Konate’s poor showings undeniably worrying.

The France international’s future on Merseyside remains uncertain, leading to reports that his mind is preoccupied, while potential centre-back options such as Joe Gomez and Giovanni Leoni are either out of favour or out long-term.

Therefore, an addition to the centre of defence may be necessary for Slot, whose team has already lost five of their 11 games — one more than they did in the entire 2024-25 season.