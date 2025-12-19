Real Madrid transfer news: Summer signing 'requests' January loan move

By Axel Clody | 19 Dec 2025 16:08 , Last updated: 19 Dec 2025 17:40

One of the players who arrived at Real Madrid this summer has seen his playing time dwindle as the weeks go by and has reportedly asked the club's hierarchy to leave on loan during the January transfer window.

Several players were recruited by Real Madrid this summer. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alvaro Carreras, Dean Huijsen and finally Franco Mastantuono. While the first three hold starting roles when fit, this is not the case for the Argentine attacking midfielder.

The former River Plate player took advantage of absences at the start of the season to earn playing time, but gradually, Xabi Alonso has relied on him far less.

Mastantuono struggling for minutes at Real Madrid

Although a pubic inflammation caused him to miss three matches, Mastantuono has since played just one minute in Real Madrid's last five games.

The 18-year-old recently returned to the starting lineup for the Copa del Rey round of 32 clash against Talavera (66 minutes), a match in which he did not exactly shine. According to ElNacional.cat, Mastantuono is considering a loan move during the January transfer window.

The Argentina international (three caps) is likely fearful of spending the second half of the season on the bench, much like Endrick, who was forced to leave on loan to Lyon in order to earn playing time.

Mastantuono wants loan to get back on track

A temporary departure could therefore be the ideal solution to get him back on track and secure a place in Lionel Scaloni's squad for the 2026 World Cup. Capable of playing in the heart of midfield, he can also operate on the right flank.

While Mastantuono's talent is undeniable, the number 30 has struggled to adapt to the demands of a club like Real Madrid. In 14 appearances, he has scored just one goal and provided only one assist.

Since Jude Bellingham's return, he has been relegated to the bench and his situation is unlikely to improve in the coming weeks. The question remains: where could the young Albiceleste prodigy end up?

