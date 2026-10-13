Thibaut Courtois set to sign new Real Madrid deal soon

Thibaut Courtois is set to sign a new contract with Real Madrid, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the Belgian’s decision to extend his stay is practically certain. The goalkeeper, who turns 35 in May, has a deal that expires next summer, but Real Madrid have no intention of parting with one of the most consistent goalkeepers in the club’s history.

The only outstanding question is the length of the extension — a deal running beyond two years is considered unlikely given his age.

Courtois arrived from Chelsea in 2018 to mixed initial reviews. The first season was difficult, the atmosphere around the club was unsettled, and supporters who had grown attached to Keylor Navas — the Costa Rican who had kept goal in three consecutive Champions League title wins — were resistant to the change.

That scepticism has long since been replaced by genuine affection for a player who has grown into a Bernabeu legend.

Real Madrid news: why Courtois remains irreplaceable

Across 342 appearances for the club, Courtois has conceded fewer goals than he has played matches. He has won La Liga four times, the Champions League twice, and has maintained an extraordinary level of consistency even during the periods when the team around him has struggled.

This season he has started eight league matches, keeping one clean sheet but maintaining a 76 per cent save rate — a figure he has held for seven consecutive years, shining against Inter in Champions League for example.

Andres Lunin provides capable backup, and the Ukrainian has shown he can deputise when called upon, but the club has no desire to begin a new era between the posts while Courtois is producing at this level. For Real Madrid, the contract extension is a straightforward decision.