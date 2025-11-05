Real Madrid president Florentino Perez allegedly views a Tottenham Hotspur defender as the perfect candidate to strengthen the club's backline.

Los Blancos are currently reeling from losing 1-0 to Liverpool in the fourth League Phase fixture of their Champions League campaign.

However, it was just the second defeat of Xabi Alonso's 15-match reign and Real Madrid hold a five-point lead at the top of the La Liga table.

Despite the general positivity at the Bernabeu, it is anticipated that alterations will be made to the defence during the next summer transfer window.

If reports are to be believed, each of Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba will be moving onto pastures new, Alonso left with a significant rebuild in terms of his central-defensive options.

Real Madrid chief targeting Van de Ven signing

According to Fichajes, Spurs centre-back Micky van de Ven has become Real Madrid's focus ahead of the turn of the year.

The Netherlands international scored a wonder goal against Copenhagen on Tuesday night as he ran the length of the pitch before confidently scoring from inside the penalty area.

Regardless of nine goals and two assists coming from his 66 matches in a Spurs shirt, it is the Dutchman's physical attributes that make him an attractive target.

Van de Ven's pace and strength are viewed as invaluable qualities that could bolster Real Madrid's chances of prevailing in high-profile contests.

Spurs are said to value Van de Ven in the region of €100m ((£88.05m), making it questionable whether Real Madrid would go as high as that asking price.

He also holds a contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium until 2029, leaving Spurs in a strong position when it comes to retaining his services.

Could Spurs fend off Real Madrid interest?

Players such as Luka Modric and Gareth Bale have left Spurs for Real Madrid in the past, while Van de Ven's defensive teammate Cristian Romero has frequently been linked with the La Liga giants.

Spurs will realistically require Champions League football on a regular basis to have any chance of enticing Van de Ven to extend his contract in the future.

That said, Van de Ven will want to challenge for trophies, and last season's Europa League triumph will need to be the start of something rather than a rarity to keep him happy in North London.