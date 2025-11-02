Two more Premier League clubs reportedly emerge as candidates to bring Endrick on loan in January, joining a host of interested teams across Europe.





Two more Premier League clubs have reportedly shown interest in Real Madrid's Endrick ahead of the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old's long-anticipated move to Los Blancos has not lived up to the hype, with limited game time under Carlo Ancelotti last season seemingly worsening despite Xabi Alonso's arrival.

Although the forward has admittedly suffered injury issues over the summer and at the start of the 2025-26 season, his minutes on the pitch have been few and far between.

Endrick played just 11 minutes of Real's 4-0 victory over Valencia on Saturday, though that is unlikely to influence his desire to leave in pursuit of first-team opportunities in a World Cup year.

Endrick transfer news: Two Premier League clubs reportedly keen on Real Madrid youngster

According to The Daily Star, Manchester United and Aston Villa are the latest Premier League clubs to express interest in the Brazil international.

Endrick’s situation was previously said to have alerted West Ham United, while West London club Brentford have also reportedly thrown their hat in the ring for a player who is highly sought after in Europe.

Ligue 1 club Lyon and Juventus have also been linked with a move for the teenager, whose career has somewhat stalled over the past year due to limited game time in Madrid.

A temporary move in the winter appears likely, as the 19-year-old aims to demonstrate his worth to former Real boss Ancelotti, now managing Brazil, before the finals in North America.

Manchester United or Aston Villa: Which club is a better fit for Endrick?

Among the latest interested parties, any analysis requires understanding how managers plan to utilise the player.

Ruben Amorim employs a 3-4-2-1 formation, but it remains to be seen whether the Portuguese manager will deploy Endrick as the lone striker or as one of the No. 10s supporting the No. 9.

Unai Emery’s approach is undeniably more straightforward, given the Villa head coach’s preference for playing a front two.

The Spaniard’s 4-4-2 formation suits Endrick perfectly, and a partnership of Ollie Watkins and Endrick up front could excite supporters if the Villans go ahead with a move for the youngster.