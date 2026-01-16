Real Madrid latest: Jose Mourinho linked with shock return to tame crisis

By Axel Clody | 16 Jan 2026 15:54

Carlo Ancelotti also returned to Real Madrid in rather surprising fashion and was considered a manager in decline at the time. In Madrid, however, the Italian relaunched an already exceptional career. According to some reports, Real Madrid would now like to attempt a similar operation again. One of the options mentioned is Jose Mourinho.

Real Madrid have indeed decided to part ways with Xabi Alonso. For many supporters, this is a huge mistake and a hasty decision from a club that still seemed recently to be the best-run on the planet.

Alonso has been replaced by Alvaro Arbeloa, but all signs suggest this is only an interim solution, something the club has not yet officially acknowledged.

In his first appearance, Arbeloa suffered humiliation with a Copa del Rey elimination against Albacete. For many observers, however, the responsibility does not rest solely on the manager but above all on squad building, which is considered deeply unbalanced.

It is clear that Real Madrid need a firm hand and a manager capable of handling superstar egos. Doubts therefore remain over Arbeloa's ability to be the right man for the job.

Mourinho like Ancelotti?

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Jose Mourinho is among the options being considered by Real Madrid, alongside Jurgen Klopp. At first glance, this choice may seem inconsistent, with Mourinho not having enjoyed his best years recently. But some supporters point to the case of Carlo Ancelotti.

After leaving Bayern Munich, Ancelotti joined Napoli, where he stayed for over 70 matches, before causing a surprise by joining Everton. The shock was even greater when Real Madrid decided to recall him, having already delivered the club's tenth Champions League.

The rest is well known: Ancelotti won two La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues with Los Blancos, enjoying one of the finest spells of his career.

A sensational gamble for Real Madrid?

Jose Mourinho's arrival would represent a comparable shock. The Portuguese manager has already been in charge of Real Madrid in the past and, without it being a failure, he had to face an era dominated by Lionel Messi's Barcelona, who were virtually untouchable.

Currently, Mourinho manages Benfica, but according to his own statements, he is not entirely satisfied with how the team functions, and results have not met expectations. Benfica would reportedly not stand in the way of his departure.

Another element comes into play: Ruben Amorim is being linked with the role following his spell at Manchester United. While he established himself as a manager at Sporting, he wore the Benfica shirt during his playing career.

A mere rumour or a genuine path leading to the return of a legendary name to the Madrid bench? Real Madrid's interest in a high-profile manager remains, for now, to be confirmed.

