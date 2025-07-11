Real Madrid reportedly put a valuation of £20m on Dani Ceballos amid suggestions that the midfielder could leave Bernabeu this summer.

Real Madrid have reportedly put a valuation of £20m on Dani Ceballos, with the midfielder free to leave Bernabeu this summer providing that his price tag is met.

Ceballos played an important role for Los Blancos during the 2024-25 campaign, featuring on 44 occasions in all competitions, and he has a contract at Bernabeu until the summer of 2027.

Earlier this summer, it was reported that AC Milan were keen on the Spain international, with Los Blancos president Florentino Perez holding talks with the Italian giants.

However, Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso is believed to have blocked the exit, viewing Ceballos as a player capable of having an impact next season.

The situation appears to have taken another twist, though, as Ceballos only played 70 minutes of football at the Club World Cup, with Alonso preferring other options in that area of the field.

Real Madrid 'want £20m' for Ceballos this summer

According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid are willing to let Ceballos depart during this summer's transfer window providing that they receive an offer of £20m.

Real Betis are again being credited with an interest in the Spaniard, but it remains to be seen whether Manuel Pellegrini's side make an official bid for the midfielder.

The Seville outfit are also currently attempting to bring in Antony on a permanent basis from Manchester United, and it is highly unlikely that the money would be there for both deals to take place this summer.

Ceballos joined Real Madrid from Real Betis in 2017, and he has made 192 appearances for the capital giants, scoring seven goals and registering 16 assists in the process.

Will Real Madrid sign a new midfielder this summer?

Following Real Madrid's 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup, it is understood that Alonso told senior figures at the club that he wants a new midfielder this summer.

Vitinha is said to be the dream target, but it will be incredibly difficult to convince PSG to sell the Portugal international considering that he has developed into one of the best midfielders in world football.

Luka Modric has moved on, so if Ceballos also departs, it is likely that Real Madrid will make a move for a central midfielder, especially as Arda Turan is yet to convince in the middle.