Alonso's call: Real Madrid boss 'intervenes' to keep midfielder at Bernabeu
Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso reportedly intervenes to stop club president Florentino Perez from selling Dani Ceballos this summer.

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso has reportedly intervened to stop club president Florentino Perez from selling Dani Ceballos, with AC Milan believed to be keen on the Spaniard.

Ceballos had his injury problems during the 2024-25 campaign, but he ended the season with 41 appearances in all competitions, with former manager Carlo Ancelotti putting his faith in the 28-year-old.

There has been a host of speculation surrounding the Spaniard of late, with a number of clubs, including Milan, believed to be keen to sign him during this summer's transfer window.

However, Ceballos has two years left to run on his contract at Bernabeu, and according to Defensa Central, the club's new head coach Alonso is a huge admirer.

The report claims that Alonso values Ceballos's vision and technique, and he believes that the midfielder can have an important role to play for the club moving forward, so he prevented Perez from making the sale.

Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos celebrates on November 27, 2024

Alonso 'determined to keep' Ceballos at Bernabeu

Real Betis have been linked with their former player, although it is believed that the strongest interest has been arriving from Milan, who are expected to sign a couple of new midfielders this summer.

Ceballos has made 188 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring seven goals and registering 16 assists.

The Spaniard is currently with the Real Madrid squad at the Club World Cup, although he was an unused substitute in their opener against Al-Hilal on Wednesday, which finished 1-1.

Los Blancos will tackle Pachuca in their second match of the tournament on June 22, before rounding off their group-stage campaign against Red Bull Salzburg on June 27.

Real Madrid's Luka Modric on February 23, 2025

Will any midfielders leave Real Madrid this summer?

Luka Modric is representing Real Madrid at the Club World Cup, but the Croatian will not be signing a new contract at Bernabeu, so his departure will be official once the capital giants have exited or indeed won the summer tournament.

Franco Mastantuono will officially arrive from River Plate in August, so it is not impossible to imagine another midfielder leaving this summer, with Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga being linked with departures.

However, unless a major offer arrives for Tchouameni or Camavinga, then it is expected that both will again be at Real Madrid next season, while Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham are certainties to stay at Bernabeu.

