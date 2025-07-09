Real Madrid are reportedly demanding that Paris Saint-Germain include Vitinha in any deal for Los Blancos attacker Rodrygo.

Rodrygo's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with Arsenal thought to be strong contenders for the Brazil international, who is with the Real Madrid squad at the Club World Cup.

Real Madrid are currently preparing to tackle PSG in the semi-finals of the summer competition, with the winner advancing to Sunday's final against Chelsea.

Rodrygo has only played 92 minutes of football for Los Blancos at the tournament, and it is believed that the club's new head coach Xabi Alonso is prepared to let him leave this summer.

According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid are willing to let Rodrygo leave for PSG, but the Spanish giants would want Portuguese midfielder Vitinha to be included in a swap deal.

Real Madrid 'want Vitinha as part of Rodrygo swap'

Last week, it was reported that Real Madrid had identified Vitinha as the ideal replacement for Luka Modric.

Vitinha was outstanding for PSG during the 2024-25 campaign, as the capital giants triumphed in Ligue 1 and the Champions League, while he has also been excellent at the 2025 Club World Cup.

The 25-year-old has developed into one of the best midfielders in world football during his time in Paris, and he has a contract with Luis Enrique's side until the summer of 2029.

Enrique is said to be determined to keep hold of Vitinha, but his stance could change if Rodrygo is involved, as the Brazilian has been one of the standout forwards in world football in recent years.

Is it over for Rodrygo at Real Madrid?

Rodrygo started Real Madrid's Club World Cup opener against Al-Hilal, but he then featured off the bench against Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund, only playing the final four minutes against the Bundesliga side.

New signing Franco Mastantuono is likely to be used further forward, while Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe are certain starters for Los Blancos in the final third of the field.

Rodrygo has scored 68 goals and registered 51 assists in 270 appearances for Real Madrid since his arrival from Santos, but with both parties open to an exit, a move this summer is certainly possible, with the Spanish giants potentially using him to land their leading midfield target.