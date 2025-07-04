Real Madrid are allegedly lining up a spectacular summer move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha this summer.

The Portugal international was in outstanding form for the French and European champions during the 2024-25 campaign, while he has also impressed at the 2025 Club World Cup.

The midfielder scored five goals and registered one assist in 29 Ligue 1 appearances last term, while he managed two goals and two assists in 17 outings in the Champions League.

This summer, Vitinha has one goal and two assists in four Club World Cup outings, with Luis Enrique's side progressing to the quarter-finals of the tournament, where they will take on Bayern Munich.

Earlier in his career, Vitinha struggled to have an impact at Wolverhampton Wanderers, but he has since become one of the best midfielders in world football, arriving at PSG from Porto in July 2022.

According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid are huge admirers of the 25-year-old, who is viewed by the club as the ideal replacement for Luka Modric following the Croatian's departure on a free transfer.

The report claims that Vitinha is 'the chosen one', with the capital giants keeping a close eye on his situation in Paris, and a move before the end of the transfer window is seen as a possibility.

Vitinha has a contract until June 2029, while he is viewed as one of PSG's star players, so it will be incredibly difficult for the Spanish giants to sign him during this summer's transfer window.

Real Madrid are a tough team to turn down, though, and a move could be possible if Vitinha makes it clear that he wants to join Xabi Alonso's side to link up with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

How is Real Madrid's midfield shaping up for the new season?

Real Madrid are well-stocked in midfield, with Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Ceballos, Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham all options for head coach Alonso.

Meanwhile, it is understood that Arda Guler could be used in a more central area this season.

Tchouameni may feature as a third centre-back at times, though, while Camavinga's fitness issues are a concern, so there is space in the squad for a midfield addition.

Indeed, new signing Franco Mastantuono is likely to be used further forward, with Rodrygo's position in the team potentially being taken by the Argentina international, who will officially arrive in the middle of August.