Arsenal and Cristiano Ronaldo help one another as Al-Nassr reportedly launch an 'assault' on a Brazilian attacker following a crucial transfer decision from the Gunners.

Al-Nassr are supposedly planning to launch an 'assault' on Real Madrid's Rodrygo following a key Arsenal transfer decision.

With every game the Brazilian does not start, his future is plunged into further doubt, and he was again only a second-half substitute in Saturday's 3-2 Club World Cup win over Borussia Dortmund.

Head coach Xabi Alonso has stressed that he is pleased with the work Rodrygo is putting in on the training ground, but he would apparently not block him from leaving if the right opportunity came along.

The former Santos starlet is said to have made Arsenal his "absolute priority" for a summer move, but a move to the Emirates Stadium is now looking increasingly unlikely for the 24-year-old.

Mikel Arteta is instead now thought to be pressing ahead with a move for Chelsea's Noni Madueke, while Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze is also higher up on Arsenal's shortlist than Rodrygo.

Cristiano Ronaldo 'singles out' Rodrygo as top target

However, the South American could still be offered an alternative escape route, as Sky Sport claims that Al-Nassr are now ready to go all out for his signature this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo is said to have personally singled out Rodrygo as a player who could take Al-Nassr to the next level, and the club are ready to offer him a 'blank cheque' to make the move to the Middle East.

Contacts have apparently been made between Al-Nassr and Rodrygo's representatives, although the Brazil international would currently prefer either moving to the Premier League or staying at the Bernabeu.

Nevertheless, Al-Nassr are refusing to throw in the towel and are ready to submit an offer that Rodrygo cannot refuse in the hope of luring him away from Real Madrid, where he is under contract for another three years.

Los Blancos are thought to want around £70m to sanction the sale of the attacker, who boasts 68 goals and 51 assists in 270 appearances for the club across all competitions.

Arsenal and Ronaldo could help one another in transfer market

If Al-Nassr are serious about making a move for Rodrygo, Arsenal and Ronaldo could be making mutually beneficial decisions in the transfer market.

Firstly, the Gunners' decision to prioritise deals for Madueke and Eze over Rodrygo spells optimism for the Saudis, who may find it easier to negotiate with the Real Madrid man if the Premier League door slams shut for him.

At the same time, Al-Nassr signing Rodrygo would likely end their pursuit of Gabriel Martinelli, who is rumoured to have caught the eye of the Middle Eastern heavyweights too.

Arsenal are expected to fight tooth and nail to keep Martinelli if any offers come in, but Rodrygo joining Al-Nassr will surely give the Gunners one less thing to worry about.