Real Madrid are reportedly all but out of the running for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The England international is set to leave Palace when his contract expires next summer, and his future is currently the subject of much speculation, with a whole host of elite clubs said to be battling for his signature.

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with the 25-year-old, who has again been in impressive form for the Eagles during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring once and providing two assists in 17 appearances.

However, according to AS, Los Blancos now view signing Guehi as an 'impossible mission'.

The report claims that the cost of the deal, once wages and a signing bonus have been taken into account, has led to Real Madrid dropping their interest, with the capital giants not prepared to meet the player's demands.

Barcelona have also been credited with an interest in Guehi, but the Catalan giants are also unlikely to be willing to meet the centre-back's demands next summer.

Guehi, who is set to be a starter for England at the 2026 World Cup, made the move to Palace from Chelsea in 2021, and he has represented the Eagles on 172 occasions, scoring nine goals and registering six assists.

The Englishman helped Palace win the 2025 FA Cup, in addition to the Community Shield earlier this season.

Liverpool were heavily linked with Guehi over the summer, but a deal could not be agreed, with Guehi now due to spend the campaign with Palace before leaving in 2026.

Real Madrid are expected to sign a new centre-back next year, with the futures of Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba unclear - both could potentially be on their way to Saudi Arabia in 2026.

Guehi future: Which club now leads the race?

Inter Milan have recently been linked with Guehi, but it is understood that Liverpool and Bayern Munich are currently at the head of the queue for the central defender.

Liverpool's interest is no surprise, with the Reds pushing to sign him during the recent transfer window, and there is a strong chance that he could line up alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of the club's defence next term.

However, Bayern, who are quietly emerging as favourites for this season's Champions League, are also believed to be planning an approach due to the uncertainty surrounding Dayot Upamecano's future.

There is set to be a fierce battle for Guehi's signature next summer, but it now appears highly unlikely that he will be making the move to one of the big two in Spanish football.