Liverpool reportedly face stiffer competition in the race to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi with a new club making the centre-back their 'top choice'.

A new club has reportedly entered the race to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi during one of the next two transfer windows.

Liverpool had been regarded as clear favourites over the summer market before Palace pulled the plug on a deal during the closing hours of deadline day.

Palace chairman Steve Parish has spoken in detail of the saga in recent days, also admitting that decisions need to be made over whether the Eagles cash in in January or watch the player depart Selhurst Park on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Either way, Liverpool are facing stiffer competition to win the race for the England international with foreign clubs having the opportunity to hold formal negotiations over a pre-contract agreement in January.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are both viewed as potential destinations for the 25-year-old, particularly if he becomes a free agent.

Italian giants enter Guehi race

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter Milan are now ready to rival the aforementioned European giants for Guehi's signature.

The report highlights that there is a desire to lower the age of the club's backline with Stefan de Vrij and Matteo Darmian 33 and 35 years of age respectively.

Inter seemingly want to capitalise on Guehi potentially becoming a free agent, a route that they have taken when signing high-profile players in the past.

Guehi is allegedly viewed as Inter's first choice, but Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano and Lazio's Mario Gila are viewed as alternatives.

Since Cristian Chivu's arrival as head coach, Inter's defence has under-performed, conceding a total of 11 goals from nine Serie A outings.

That said, three of those strikes came in a recent 3-1 reverse at Napoli, Inter having kept clean sheets against Roma and Fiorentina either side of that defeat.

Potential trump card for Inter?

A number of familiar faces from Guehi's time at Chelsea have recently spent time in Italy and made a success of their careers.

Fikayo Tomori and Ruben Loftus-Cheek represent AC Milan, while Tammy Abraham has spent time at the same club as well as Roma.

While Inter will realistically be viewed as outsiders in the race for Guehi's signature, a transfer to San Siro cannot be ruled out at this stage.