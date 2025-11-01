Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo says that he tries to 'stay in the present' amid speculation regarding a future transfer to the likes of Liverpool.

Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo has acknowledged that he is "not oblivious" to the speculation regarding his future.

Prior to the start of 2024-25, the Ghana international was viewed as a former EFL talent trying to make his way in the Premier League.

However, since August 2024, Semenyo has contributed 17 goals and nine assists from 46 appearances in England's top flight to establish as a player being frequently tipped to make the switch to a bigger club.

Although Semenyo penned a new long-term contract in the summer, his six goals and three assists from nine Premier League outings during 2025-26 has kept him on the radar of clubs like Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was also full of praise for the 25-year-old ahead of the Cherries visiting the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Semenyo 'trying to stay in the present'

Speaking to Sky Sports, Semenyo has conceded that he hears his name constantly being mentioned in the gossip columns and social media.

Nevertheless, the forward is eager to remain focused on Bournemouth, saying: "I don't think about it too much. I try to stay present as much as I can.

"You see the news all the time, I see it as well, I'm not oblivious, but I try to keep focused."

He added: "I'm enjoying my football here. If I'm not scoring goals, all of that goes away. I try to stay present, do the best I can for the team, score goals and whatever happens in the future happens.

"When they [his former team-mates] all left [in the summer], there was a lot of interest and back and forth with the club.

"But I knew in my head that the manager's got something up his sleeve this year. How we finished off the season last year was so good and we could continue, especially with the players we've bought in as well.

Semenyo part of something special at Bournemouth

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola has claimed that his team are heavy underdogs ahead of fixtures against Man City and Aston Villa before the November international break.

That said, this is a Cherries outfit that sit second in the Premier League table and have not lost in the top flight since the opening match of the season, that defeat coming at Liverpool.

While there are only three points separating them to eighth place, there is an opportunity for Bournemouth to kick on and make a sustained charge for European qualification after last season's ninth-placed finish.

With Liverpool having issues in defensive and midfield areas, they could turn their attention away from adding any more attackers to their squad for the foreseeable future.