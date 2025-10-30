Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola addresses his future amid links with other clubs following the Cherries' impressive start to the Premier League season.

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola has admitted he doesn't know where his next job will be, but has insisted that he remains "happy" at the Vitality Stadium.

After building a strong reputation with Mirandes and Rayo Vallecano, Iraola has continued to showcase and hone his managerial talents during his time on the English south coast.

Iraola has broken Bournemouth's Premier League record points tally in both of his first full seasons in the dugout.

The Cherries collected 48 points to finish in 12th spot in Iraola's first season in charge, before they racked up 56 points to seal ninth spot in the 2024-25 campaign, equalling the club's best-ever Premier League finish.

Bournemouth have continued to go from strength to strength under Iraola in the opening few months of the current season, having collected 18 points from eight matches since they lost to Liverpool on the opening day.

Iraola responds to speculation over Bournemouth future

As a result of their impressive form, Iraola's charges will head into matchday 10 in second place and four points adrift of leaders Arsenal.

Iraola's fine work with the Cherries has led to links with other clubs, including fellow Premier League clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

Spurs were believed to be considering Iraola before they appointed Thomas Frank as Ange Postecoglou's successor, while Caught Offside are reporting that the Bournemouth boss has emerged as a possible replacement for Enzo Maresca at Chelsea.

Despite the speculation over his future, Iraola insists he his "happy" with his current position, although he concedes he is not sure where his coaching career will take him.

"As a manager, I say it a lot of times, we cannot look too much ahead," Iraola told Sky Sports News. "Your future depends on your next result. We look backwards and everyone values you, or evaluates you, looking at your five, six last games.

"Now we have [Man] City, [Aston] Villa away, we could lose both games - that is probably a big chance - and people will start thinking, 'they were doing well and now they've dropped a little bit'.

Iraola focusing on Bournemouth job

"At the end you have to continue performing. You don't know where you are going to end [up], if your next job is going to be in a bigger club or your next job is going to be in a smaller club.

"I always say, I'm really happy here, and I have to be at a very, very high level to have the chance to continue in Bournemouth. That's my concern.

"To perform well, you have to win a lot of games, you have to improve players, you have to do your job well so you can have good chances, like being in this club."

After beating Nottingham Forest last weekend, Bournemouth will be looking to claim back-to-back wins when they travel to the Etihad Stadium for Saturday's difficult clash with Man City.

For that to happen, Iraola's side will need to create history because Bournemouth have lost all eight of their previous Premier League away games against the Citizens.