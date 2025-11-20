Nottingham Forest will be bidding to end a 32-year streak when they face Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Tricky Trees travel to Merseyside sitting in 19th position in the Premier League table having already had three head coaches across their opening 11 matches.

However, Sean Dyche's side take on the defending champions with belief growing behind the scenes after their recent win over potential relegation rivals Leeds United before the November international break.

Forest square off against a Liverpool outfit that has much to prove after losing five of their last six games in the top flight, a run of form that has left Arne Slot's side down in eighth place.

Although Liverpool remain the clear favourites to prevail from Saturday's fixture, they have not enjoyed recent games against Forest.

Forest bidding to end 32-year streak against Liverpool

In last season's corresponding game, Callum Hudson-Odoi scored a terrific individual goal in the second goal to earn Forest a 1-0 victory.

Later in the campaign, that was backed up by a 1-1 draw at the City Ground, and it has set Forest up with the opportunity to go three league games without defeat against Liverpool for the first time since February 1993.

At the same time, Forest can also win back-to-back league fixtures at Anfield for the first time since 1963.

Nevertheless, it should be noted that Liverpool's only home defeat in 22 Premier League matches was the 1-0 reverse to Forest in September 2024.

Meanwhile, Forest boast an abysmal record when it comes to playing defending Premier League champions on away territory, losing their last six such fixtures and conceding 24 goals in the process.

Forest also head into this showdown having failed to win an away game in any competition this season, with five matches occurring in the Premier League and away cup ties being played against Swansea City, Real Betis and Sturm Graz.

Gibbs-White aiming for Premier League first

Despite being viewed as arguably Forest's most important player, Morgan Gibbs-White can achieve an individual Premier League first this weekend.

After goals against Manchester United and Leeds United, the playmaker is bidding to score in three consecutive top-flight matches for the first time in his career.

Those two goals have made him Forest's top goalscorer in the Premier League alongside Chris Wood, who has not netted in the division since the opening weekend of the campaign.

