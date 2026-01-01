Real Madrid January transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Xabi Alonso's side in 2026 winter window

By Joshua Cole | 01 Jan 2026 09:45 , Last updated: 01 Jan 2026 09:45

Real Madrid’s 2025-26 season has been a mixture of highs and challenges as they compete on multiple fronts.

After a summer of strategic reinforcements, Los Blancos have looked to balance experience and youth under manager Xabi Alonso’s leadership.

Key arrivals like Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alvaro Carreras, and Franco Mastantuono were brought in to bolster the squad, but after a good start, things have gone downhill, with Madrid losing a seven-point lead to be behind Barcelona at the half-way point in La Liga.

Even if Los Blancos are unlikely to be very active in the January market, there are areas widely discussed where reinforcement could make sense.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Real Madrid's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 January transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Real Madrid confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Real Madrid confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Real Madrid net spend: January 2026

Real Madrid total spend January 2026: £0m

Real Madrid total income January 2026: £0m

Real Madrid net spend January 2026: £0m

Latest Real Madrid transfer rumours for January 2026

In

Out

Endrick (Loan to Olympique Lyon)

When does the 2026 January transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Friday, January 2 for all Spanish clubs, and will run through to the first weekday of February.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window falls on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 10.59 pm GMT.