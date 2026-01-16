Team News: Real Madrid vs. Levante injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Real Madrid will resume their La Liga campaign against Levante on Saturday.
Los Blancos are second in the La Liga table, four points behind the leaders Barcelona, while their opponents sit down in 19th spot, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news.
REAL MADRID VS. LEVANTE
REAL MADRID
Out: Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), Eder Militao (hamstring), Brahim Diaz (AFCON), Ferland Mendy (hamstring), Rodrygo (fitness)
Doubtful: Antonio Rudiger (knee)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Asencio, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Guler, Mbappe, Vinicius
LEVANTE
Out: Roger Brugue (knee), Unai Elgezabal (knee), Victor Garcia (hamstring)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ryan; Toljan, De la Fuente, Moreno, Pampin; Martinez, Arriaga; Eyong, Alvarez, Losada; Romero