Team News: Real Madrid vs. Levante injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 16 Jan 2026 13:00 , Last updated: 16 Jan 2026 13:00

Real Madrid will resume their La Liga campaign against Levante on Saturday.

Los Blancos are second in the La Liga table, four points behind the leaders Barcelona, while their opponents sit down in 19th spot, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news.

REAL MADRID

Out: Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), Eder Militao (hamstring), Brahim Diaz (AFCON), Ferland Mendy (hamstring), Rodrygo (fitness)

Doubtful: Antonio Rudiger (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Asencio, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Guler, Mbappe, Vinicius

LEVANTE

Out: Roger Brugue (knee), Unai Elgezabal (knee), Victor Garcia (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ryan; Toljan, De la Fuente, Moreno, Pampin; Martinez, Arriaga; Eyong, Alvarez, Losada; Romero