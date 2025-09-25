Sports Mole previews Saturday's La Liga clash between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Real Madrid will be aiming to make it seven straight wins at the start of the 2025-26 La Liga campaign when they head to bitter rivals Atletico Madrid on Saturday for the latest instalment of the Madrid derby.

Los Blancos are top of the La Liga table, picking up 18 points from their first six matches, while Atletico are in ninth, only managing to collect nine points from their opening six games of the season.

Match preview

Atletico were involved in a thriller against Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday night, with Diego Simeone's side finding themselves 2-1 behind entering the latter stages of the contest, only for Julian Alvarez to score his second and then his third to complete the turnaround and secure a vital three points for the capital outfit.

The Red and Whites have a record of two wins, three draws and one defeat from their first six matches, with nine points leaving them in eighth spot in the table, nine points behind the leaders Real Madrid.

Simeone's side also lost their Champions League opener to Liverpool, so it has been an underwhelming start to the season, but a victory in the Madrid derby could provide the springboard that they need.

Atletico are so often strong defensively, but that has not been the case this season, already conceding seven times in their six games, while they shipped three against Liverpool in the Champions League, and that will be a concern ahead of facing the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

Each of the last three Madrid derbies in La Liga have finished 1-1, while Atletico are actually unbeaten in their last five top-flight encounters with Real Madrid dating back to September 2022.

Real Madrid have been perfect across their seven games in all competitions this season, winning their opening six La Liga matches of the campaign, in addition to their Champions League opener against Marseille.

Xabi Alonso's side have beaten Osasuna, Real Oviedo, Mallorca, Real Sociedad, Espanyol and Levante in La Liga this term, with 18 points from six matches leaving them at the top of the table, five points ahead of second-placed Barcelona, who will face Real Oviedo on Thursday night.

Los Blancos will enter the match off the back of a 4-1 victory over Levante, and Mbappe has been in sensational form this season, scoring nine times in seven appearances in all competitions.

Real Madrid have not managed to beat Atletico in La Liga since September 2022, while they have only beaten their bitter rivals twice away from home in Spain's top flight since November 2016.

Los Blancos have three more games before the October international break, with Atletico and Villarreal their opponents in La Liga, while they will take on Kairat in the league phase of the Champions League.

Atletico Madrid La Liga form:

LDDWDW

Atletico Madrid form (all competitions):

DDWLDW

Real Madrid La Liga form:

WWWWWW

Real Madrid form (all competitions):

WWWWWW

Team News

Atletico had Alex Baena back on the bench against Rayo, with the Spain international recovering from a muscular injury and appendicitis surgery, but it is too soon for him to start, so the attacker is likely to again be among the substitutes.

Jose Gimenez, Johnny Cardoso and Thiago Almada remain on the treatment table through injury, but Alexander Sorloth will be back in the squad and most likely the team after serving a suspension.

Simeone may favour Conor Gallagher's energy in a wide area on Saturday, while there will be another start up top for Alvarez, who has four goals in six La Liga appearances this season.

As for Real Madrid, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ferland Mendy and Antonio Rudiger remain unavailable for selection through injury, but the visitors are otherwise in excellent shape for the contest.

Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao are both in line to earn recalls at the back, while Aurelien Tchouameni is set to return in the middle, but Jude Bellingham may have to accept a spot on the bench.

Alonso is being careful when it comes to Bellingham's fitness, as the Englishman has only just recovered from a shoulder operation, so Arda Guler could keep his spot in the number 10 position.

Mbappe is a certainty through the middle, while Vinicius and Franco Mastantuono are also expected to start, leaving Rodrygo on the bench alongside the likes of Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga.

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Hancko; Simeone, Koke, Barrios, Gallagher; Alvarez, Sorloth

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni; Mastantuono, Guler, Vinicius; Mbappe

We say: Atletico Madrid 1-2 Real Madrid

It would have been easy to pick another draw here considering what has occurred in their recent meetings, but Real Madrid are grinding out win after win at the moment, and we are backing Alonso's side to navigate their way to all three points in the Madrid derby.

