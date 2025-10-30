Sports Mole looks at how title hopefuls Real Madrid could line up in their La Liga clash with Valencia on Saturday.

Real Madrid attacker Xabi Alonso is expected to start Vinicius Junior in Saturday's La Liga clash with Valencia.

Vinicius reacted furiously to being substituted in El Clasico last time out, and there is currently widespread speculation surrounding the Brazil international's future at Bernabeu.

However, the attacker has apologised for his reaction to being brought off against Barcelona, and with the matter dealt with for now, he is in line to feature in the starting side against Valencia.

Los Blancos will definitely be without the services of three players on Saturday, with Andriy Lunin suspended following his red card in El Clasico.

Dani Carvajal made his return from injury against Barcelona, but the Spaniard has now been forced to undergo a knee operation, so he will not be back on the field until 2026.

Antonio Rudiger also remains out of action due to a serious muscular injury, while David Alaba will need to be assessed, having missed Real Madrid's last two matches with a calf problem.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was back in the squad against Barcelona after recovering from a hamstring issue, and the England international is expected to feature off the bench this weekend.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham - Real Madrid's two goalscorers against Barcelona - are set to continue in the final third of the field.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup: Courtois; Valverde, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Guler, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Bellingham; Mbappe, Vinicius

