Real Madrid lineup vs. Villarreal: Predicted Los Blancos XI including Kylian Mbappe decision

Real Madrid are expected to have Kylian Mbappe in their starting side for Saturday's La Liga contest with Villarreal at Bernabeu.

Mbappe withdrew from the France squad over the September/October international break due to a knee injury, but he has since trained for Real Madrid and will be available this weekend.

The same can also be said for Ibrahima Konate, with the centre-back also recovering from a knee injury that forced him out of the France squad.

However, Federico Valverde faces a late assessment on the ankle injury that he picked up in the Madrid derby against Atletico Madrid before the international break.

Eder Militao (muscle), Rodrygo (knee), Ferland Mendy (hip) and Raul Asencio (leg) remain unavailable for selection due to injury problems.

Meanwhile, Dean Huijsen is suspended following his red card in the Madrid derby.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Bernardo Silva could feature as the midfield two against Villarreal, while Arda Guler is also in line to start this weekend.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Rudiger, Carreras; Tchouameni, Bernardo; Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe