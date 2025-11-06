Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch the La Liga clash between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid.

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign with a clash against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday afternoon.

Xabi Alonso's side are currently top of the La Liga table, five points ahead of second-placed Barcelona, while Rayo are 10th, picking up 14 points from their opening 11 matches of the campaign.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Madrid kick off?

The La Liga contest will kick off at 3:15pm UK time on Sunday afternoon.

Where is Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Madrid being played?

The clash between Rayo and Real Madrid will take place at Campo de Futbol de Vallecas.

The ground holds 14,708 fans and was opened in May, 1976.

Real Madrid have not managed to triumph away to Rayo in Spain's top flight since February 2022 - the last two matches between the two teams at Campo de Futbol de Vallecas have finished level, including a 3-3 draw last term, while Rayo beat Los Blancos 3-2 at home in November 2022.

How to watch Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Madrid in the UK

TV channels

In the United Kingdom, the La Liga match between Rayo and Real Madrid will be available to watch on Premier Sports 2. You can subscribe through Sky, Virgin Media, or online via Premier Sports.

Online streaming

Online streaming for this match is available through the Premier Sports website and the STV Player.

Highlights

The X account that belongs to Premier Sports will show highlights of the best incidents and the goals.

Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Madrid: What's the story?

Real Madrid will be bidding to return to winning ways on Sunday afternoon, having suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Alonso's side have won each of their last four in the league, though, including a 4-0 success over Valencia last weekend, which has helped them lead the table by five points ahead of the November international break.

Rayo, meanwhile, will enter the match off the back of a 4-0 defeat to Villarreal, but they have managed to win five of their last seven matches in all competitions during a strong run of form.

Los Franjirrojos have only lost one of their last four La Liga matches against Real Madrid, with three of those games finishing level, and they will certainly be the fresher of the two teams entering this contest.

