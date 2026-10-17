Reinier reveals Real Madrid regret after £26m transfer flop and hints at future return

Former Real Madrid wonderkid Reinier has opened up about his disappointing five-and-a-half-year spell at the Santiago Bernabeu, revealing his biggest regret after failing to make a single first-team appearance despite joining the Spanish giants for £26m.

The Brazilian attacking midfielder arrived from Flamengo in January 2020 as one of South America's most highly rated young talents, with Madrid investing approximately €30m (£26m) to secure his signature.

However, unlike compatriots Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, Reinier never managed to establish himself in the Spanish capital.

Instead, he spent much of his time under contract at Madrid on loan, representing Borussia Dortmund, Girona, Frosinone and Granada without earning an opportunity in Los Blancos' senior side.

His association with the club finally ended in August 2025, when he returned to Brazil to join Atletico Mineiro on a free transfer.

Now 24, Reinier has started rebuilding his career in his homeland, registering 10 goals and four assists in 41 appearances during 2026.

Speaking in a new interview with Spanish newspaper AS, the former Madrid prospect has reflected on his unsuccessful European adventure and admitted that the experience was very different from what he had imagined.

Reinier reveals biggest regret from £26m Real Madrid nightmare

"It wasn't at all what I expected, but I think I've matured a lot in every respect," Reinier told AS when discussing his time in Madrid.

"Things happened to me in Europe, I went through difficult situations, but honestly, I'd rather not go into too much detail about them."

"I hope I can return one day and achieve my goals."

Reinier was just 18 when Madrid signed him following his breakthrough at Flamengo, where he had helped the Brazilian club win the Copa Libertadores in 2019.

His arrival was widely regarded as another example of Madrid's strategy of recruiting promising South American players before their value increased significantly.

However, his development followed a very different trajectory from that of Vinicius and Rodrygo, who both established themselves as important members of the first-team squad.

Reinier initially featured for Real Madrid Castilla before moving to Borussia Dortmund on a two-year loan in August 2020.

The move was intended to provide valuable experience in European football, but he struggled to secure regular playing time in Germany.

Further temporary spells at Girona, Frosinone and Granada also failed to produce the breakthrough Madrid had hoped for.

Asked whether he regretted anything about his experience, Reinier identified one particular frustration.

"Nothing major, just the fact that I didn't have the opportunity to play a season with the first team," he explained.

"That was a decisive factor during my time in Spain."

Despite his disappointment, Reinier has spoken positively about the opportunity to train alongside some of the world's leading players and learn from experienced coaches during his time at the Bernabeu.

His comments also underline the importance he places on continuity, something he rarely enjoyed during a European career repeatedly interrupted by changes of club and playing environment.

Although Madrid's £26m investment ultimately brought no first-team appearances, Reinier insists the experience helped him mature as a player and as a person.

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Reinier revives career in Brazil and refuses to rule out Real Madrid return

Reinier's return to Brazilian football has provided an opportunity to rebuild the confidence that had diminished during his years in Europe.

At Atletico Mineiro, he has been given a more prominent attacking role, including opportunities to operate as a centre-forward rather than exclusively behind the main striker.

The positional change has allowed him to play closer to goal and make greater use of his movement, physical attributes and finishing ability.

His return of 10 goals and four assists in 41 matches during 2026 represents an encouraging improvement following several difficult seasons.

The Brazilian has also emphasised the importance of receiving regular minutes and enjoying the confidence of his coaching staff, two factors that were often missing during his loan spells.

Nevertheless, Reinier has not completely abandoned the possibility of one day returning to Madrid.

Asked whether he would consider another opportunity at the Spanish club, he responded: "Why not? Who wouldn't want that?"

However, the midfielder immediately stressed that a return is not among his current priorities.

"But now isn't the time, and I'm fully focused on Atletico Mineiro, who believed in me and my football and made a considerable effort to sign me," he added.

There is no suggestion that Real Madrid are considering re-signing Reinier, whose comments reflect a personal ambition rather than an ongoing transfer possibility.

For the former Flamengo youngster, the immediate objective is to continue his resurgence in Brazil and build the consistency he struggled to find during his first European adventure.

After five-and-a-half years on Madrid's books without a senior appearance, Reinier finally has an opportunity to establish himself as an important player at club level — even if the possibility of a second chance at the Bernabeu remains an ambition for another day.