Former Real Madrid player Angel Di Maria continues to follow Los Merengues from a distance. The Argentine winger is notably excited by a recruit from the Spanish club's last summer transfer window.

During the last summer transfer window, Real Madrid strengthened their defence as a priority by signing Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.5m), Dean Huijsen (£53.4m) and Alvaro Carreras (£42.8m). But in addition to these three reinforcements, Los Merengues got ahead of the competition, notably Paris Saint-Germain, to sign Franco Mastantuono.

Franco Mastantuono already well integrated at Real Madrid

The right-winger or attacking midfielder signed for the Spanish giants from River Plate as part of a transfer estimated at £38.5m. A significant investment for Real Madrid with an 18-year-old player, who is currently living his first experience in Europe.

For the moment, his debut is promising with nine matches played, out of 10 possible, and seven starts, including two in the Champions League. Only used on the right wing of the attack, the left-footed Argentine is already well integrated into Xabi Alonso's squad. His profile inevitably brings to mind Di Maria, who was also a left-footed Argentine right-winger.



Angel Di Maria praises Franco Mastantuono

The player who passed through Real Madrid between 2010 and 2014 moreover returned to his compatriot's start to the season and was very complimentary for media outlet DSports.

"He started the Champions League well, right. I think he has much more talent than me (laughs). It really pleased me greatly. He gets on very quickly with his teammates, he is very skilful, he has that cunning that pushes him to always go forward and to want to conquer the world, it is something very positive. He will surely be very appreciated," declared the new Rosario player, in Argentina.

A starter in the making at Real Madrid?

Di Maria is very optimistic for Mastantuono and took the opportunity to highlight his precocity. "To be 18 years old and do what he does, I find that he really has a lot of personality. I am very happy that an Argentine is back at Real Madrid and that he represents us as well as he does," he added.

If his performances are already interesting and his potential appears high, the Madrid attacker will however have to show himself more decisive - one goal and one assist at the start of this season - to establish himself as an important starter on Real Madrid's right wing. He has in any case been endorsed by Di Maria and that is not nothing.

